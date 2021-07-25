NFL's playbook full of questions

From players getting covid-19 vaccinations to relaxed coronavirus protocols to lineup issues, particularly at quarterback, the NFL faces a multitude of questions as training camps open.

At least in 2021 there is the knowledge -- and lessons learned -- from completing last season during a pandemic. The league recognizes that while tremendous progress has been made in battling the virus, caution remains crucial.

"We're seeing a lot of positive movements," Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL medical director, said when seven teams were at 85% or more of vaccinated players, and approximately 70% of all players were vaccinated. "We're pleased with that progress, but there's still work to be done."

Players who haven't been vaccinated must continue to get daily testing, wear masks and practice physical distancing. They won't be allowed to eat meals with teammates; can't participate in media or marketing activities while traveling; aren't permitted to use the sauna or steam room; and may not leave the team hotel or interact with people outside the team while traveling.

Vaccinated players will not have any of those restrictions. And any coronavirus outbreak caused by nonvaccinated players could result in that team forfeiting a regular-season game.

"We feel like we know that in our country and around the league where and how things are improving, and to me there's a direct correlation to people getting vaccinated," Bills Coach Sean McDermott said last month.

The preseason will include only three games for each team except for Dallas and Pittsburgh, who play four because they meet in the Hall of Fame game on Aug. 5. The regular season has been expanded by one game to 17.

Here are some things to look for this summer:

QB queries

• Will 2020 NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers report to the Packers, hold out, force a trade from Green Bay or retire?

• What will Deshaun Watson's status be in Houston? Investigations continue after 22 women filed lawsuits alleging Watson sexually assaulted or harassed them.

• How healthy are the Cowboys' Dak Prescott, the Bengals' Joe Burrow and the 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo as they come off major injuries?

• Will Carson Wentz's career be revitalized in Indianapolis? Can Sam Darnold prove himself in Carolina? Are the Rams right that Matthew Stafford is the missing piece?

• Is Tom Brady ever going to get old?

Opt-outs return

The adjustments for players who opted out of 2020 and now return will be worth watching. There's Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, a licensed physician who missed the 2020 season to work in a long-term care facility in his home country of Canada. There's also Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley, sidelined nearly all of 2019 due to injury. Not to mention those players among the eight Patriots who skipped last season and are returning.

"I was able to stay in pretty good shape, but I think when it comes to football shape, there's no other treatment than just playing football," Duvernay-Tardif said. "... I'm looking forward to more practices. I think that's the key, is to get exposure, get some reps."

Stars on mend

COVID-19 wasn't the only health issue for players last year. Significant injuries sidelined stars for long periods, and the spotlight will be on how fit they are and whether their skills have diminished.

Along with Prescott and Garoppolo, idled were running backs Saquon Barkley (Giants), Christian McCaffrey (Panthers) and Joe Mixon (Bengals); receivers Odell Beckham Jr. (Browns) and Courtland Sutton (Broncos); tight end George Kittle (49ers); and linemen Mike Pouncey (Chargers), Tyron Smith (Cowboys) and Taylor Lewan (Titans).

On defense, absent for long periods were linemen Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas (49ers), Danielle Hunter (Vikings) and Jurrell Casey (Broncos); linebackers Von Miller (Broncos), Anthony Barr (Vikings) and Chandler Jones (Cardinals); cornerbacks Richard Sherman (49ers) and Trae Wayans (Bengals); and safety Landon Collins (Washington).

FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer watches players perform drills during an NFL football practice in Jacksonville, Fla., in this Monday, June 14, 2021, file photo.

FILE - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass as coach Mike McCarthy watches during the NFL football team's training camp in Oxnard, Calif., in this Thursday, July 22, 2021, file photo.