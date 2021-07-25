GOLF

Dodd fires 62 for lead

Stephen Dodd shot an 8-under 62 to take a two-stroke lead after three rounds of the Senior British Open on Saturday. The 55-year-old Welshman made four birdies on the first five holes and nine on the day at Sunningdale. He dropped a shot on the 10th but his otherwise stellar performance had him on 11-under 199. Jerry Kelly, a 54-year-old American, was two shots back after carding a 68, and day two leader Darren Clarke (70) slipped three strokes off the lead in the final senior major championship of the year. Defending champion Bernhard Langer (70) was four shots off the pace with Miguel Angel Jimenez (67) and Paul Broadhurst (69). Broadhurst won in 2016 and was runner-up in 2019. The 63-year-old Langer won in 2019 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes for his fourth victory in the event. The 2020 tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Two-time British Open champion Ernie Els (70) was five shots back after three rounds. Glen Day (Little Rock) shot a 1-under 69 on Saturday and stands at 1-under 209 after three days. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) and Clark Dennis (Arkansas Razorbacks) are both at 1-over 211. Dennis shot a 66 on Saturday while Duke turned in a 68.

Two share Korn Ferry lead

Dylan Wu came up with a 9-under 63 on Saturday at the Highland Springs Country Club course to move into a tie for first place at the Korn Ferry Tour's Price Cutter Charity Classic in Springfield, Mo. Wu shares the lead with Alex Kang, who fired his second consecutive round of 65. Wu and Kang are both at 20-under 196 after three days. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore moved up into a tie for eighth place after a round of 7-under 65 on Saturday. Moore is at 15-under 201 heading into today's final round. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) shot a 69 on Saturday and is at 9-under 207.

Elvira tops Wales field

Nacho Elvira will take a six-shot lead into the final round of the Wales Open after a 5-under 66 put him in control at 16 under on Saturday. The Spaniard has not had a top 10 in more than two years and arrived at Celtic Manor having made just two of his last 11 cuts. Elvira bogeyed the first hole after starting with a two-shot advantage but responded with birdies on the second, fifth, ninth, 11th, 14th and 17th. England's Callum Shinkwin matched the lowest round of the week with a 63 on day three.

HOCKEY

Flyers trade Voracek

The Philadelphia Flyers sent Jakub Voracek to the Columbus Blue Jackets for Cam Atkinson on Saturday, the first major trade on the second day of the NHL Draft. Atkinson wasted no time showing his allegiance to his new team, wearing a T-shirt on a video call only 30 minutes after the undersized winger with scoring pop was shipped to the Flyers. Voracek, who turns 32 in August, returns to the team that drafted him in 2007 after a much-needed split with the Flyers, with whom he spent the past 10 seasons and put up 604 points in 727 regular-season games. Atkinson leaves the only NHL organization he has ever been with after scoring 213 goals in 627 games with the Blue Jackets.

TENNIS

Collins faces Ruse in finals

Top-seeded Danielle Collins will try to win her first WTA title at the Palermo Ladies Open in Palermo, Italy, on Sunday, when Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania will be aiming for her second title in two weeks. Collins reached her first career final after beating fourth-seeded Zhang Shuai 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals on Saturday, breaking the Chinese veteran three times. The American lost a three-set quarterfinal to Ruse two weeks ago in Hamburg, where Ruse went on to win as a qualifier. She's attempting a repeat after reaching the Palmero final from qualifying. Ruse battled past sixth-seeded Oceane Dodin of France 6-7 (4), 7-6 (0), 6-1.

FOOTBALL

Titans place LB on PUP list

The Tennessee Titans will be missing a couple of key players acquired this offseason to fix their defense at the start of training camp. The Titans placed outside linebacker Bud Dupree, running back Jeremy McNichols and offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo on the physically unable to perform list, and put cornerback Caleb Farley and offensive lineman Aaron Brewer on the non-football injury list. Tennessee signed Dupree in March to a multiyear deal to boost a pass rush that finished ahead of only Cincinnati and Jacksonville in sacks. Dupree had eight sacks in 11 games last season before tearing his right ACL. Farley had been expected to be the top cornerback drafted until he had a second surgery on his back in March to repair a second disk hurt in a weightlifting injury. The Titans took the cornerback out of Virginia Tech at No. 22, and he was recovered enough to take part in walk-through drills during the offseason program.

Browns sign two rookies

Browns rookie cornerback Greg Newsome, a first-round pick who could start this season, signed his contract Saturday. Rookie wide receiver Anthony Schwartz also signed. The third-round pick from Auburn has Olympic-level sprinter speed and could get a chance to return kickoffs. Newsome and Schwartz had been the only unsigned members of Cleveland's eight-player 2021 draft class. Newsome's deal is worth $12.7 million and includes a $6.6 million signing bonus. The Northwestern star signed as the team's first-year players and quarterbacks reported to training camp in Berea. The Browns zeroed in on Newsome as the cornerback they wanted from a strong group of prospects and selected him 26th overall. Newsome was one of the top coverage cornerbacks in the Big Ten, leading the conference in passes defensed.

MOTOR SPORTS

Hendrick teams penalized

NASCAR has penalized the Hendrick Motorsports teams of reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman for engine allocation infractions at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Elliott's No. 9 team and Bowman's No. 48 were found in violation of a rule that covers engine assembly. A statement from Hendrick Motorsports released Thursday said the violations were the result of an administrative error that resulted in a sealed engine assigned to Elliott's No. 9 Chevrolet being unintentionally allocated to the No. 48. "We apologize for the mistake and have taken steps to ensure it will not be repeated," the company said. Competition officials also deducted 25 points from each team's total in both the driver and team owner standing. Elliott's crew chief Alan Gustafson and Bowman's crew chief Greg Ives each was fined $50,000. The penalty drops Elliott from fifth to sixth in the Cup series standings. Bowman remains 11th in points.