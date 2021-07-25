One lane of bridge to close for check

One lane of the Arkansas 187 bridge across Beaver Dam in Carroll County will close from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday to conduct a routine bridge inspection, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said.

Workers with flags will help keep traffic flowing, but the the Corps of Engineers said motorists should plan for additional travel time.

The closure is being coordinated with emergency services and law enforcement agencies, according to the Corps of Engineers.

Recreation information is available at www.swl.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/littlerockusace and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/usacelittlerock.