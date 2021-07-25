100 years ago

July 25, 1921

CAMDEN – Fire destroyed the large coal chute on the main line of the Cotton Belt railway here Friday. The fire was started presumably from sparks from a freight engine. The flames spread rapidly, and by the time the fire company arrived the whole structure was a mass of flames. There was approximately 400 tons of coal in the chute at the time of the fire, and all was destroyed. The loss was estimated at several thousand dollars.

50 years ago

July 25, 1971

CONWAY – Senator John McClellan (Dem., Ark.) described Representative Wilbur D. Mills of Kensett here Saturday as a "national political product" and urged Arkansas to promote him as candidate for president of the United States. "He says he is not a candidate, but we can make him a candidate, and let's make him a candidate," McClellan said to applause by 1,000 dairy farmers and their families at the annual meeting of the Arkansas division of Associated Milk Producers, Inc.

July 25, 1996

• The case of two Little Rock police officers already acquitted of kidnapping and beating a woman while on duty was re-examined Wednesday by the city's Civil Service Commission. Eric Tinner and Chris Garner were accused of abducting Sheila Wesson Mosley, spraying her with pepper spray and hitting her with batons while on patrol on Jan. 8, 1995. They were charged with felony kidnapping and third-degree battery, a misdemeanor, but were acquitted by a jury last January. On Feb. 6, 1995, Garner and Tinner were fired for violating 17 Police Department general orders and regulations surrounding the incident. The two men are now trying to get their jobs back by appealing to the commission.

10 years ago

July 25, 2011

• Time is about up for partially clothed dancers grinding on the Gentlemen's Club 70's stage in North Little Rock, and neighbors say the club's end can't get here soon enough. Under a 2010 agreement with the city to culminate a long-running legal fight over the club's activities, the adult-entertainment club has to cease any "sexually oriented" facet of its business on Aug. 1. "I'm hoping that they will just move on and go away," said Lynn Welsh, secretary of the Meadow Park Neighborhood Association, which represents a residential area next to the club's property at 6615 E. U.S. 70. "It is a business we don't desire to have here." After Aug. 1, the club will have 30 days to move, according to the agreement, if owners choose to continue that type of business.