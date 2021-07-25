Outdoors calendar

Calendar

Calendar

JULY

26 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 1 meeting. AGFC J.B. Hunt Family Nature Center, Springdale. Todd Etzel (479) 531-5133 or toddetzel@sbcglobal.net

29 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 12 meeting. Main St. Pizza, El Dorado. John Mooney (870) 866-9977 or johnmooney201204@aol.com

29 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 7 meeting. Cajun Express, Wheatley. Robin Gehring (870) 734-7118.

30 Springdale chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. AGFC J.B. Hunt Family Nature Center, Springdale. Jerry Stamps (479) 530-6644 or jstamps@4starlimo.net

AUGUST

12 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 11 meeting. Five Oaks Duck Club, Humphrey. Tommy Palmer (870) 543-0085 or tommypalmer@gmail.com

14 Independence County chapter Ducks Unlimited golf tournament. The Course at Eagle Mountain, Batesville. Bill Couch (870) 307-9599 or bcouch@hwmcpas.com

14 Central Arkansas Chapter Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation membership banquet. Benton Events Center, Benton. Doors open at 5 p.m. Betty Thornquist (501) 796-2363 or bettynjack1016@hughes.net

17 Northwest Arkansas Striper & Walleye Association monthly meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops conference room, Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Guests welcome. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or nwastriperwalleye.com

SEPTEMBER

9 Conway chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Legacy Acres Event Center, Conway. Hunter Padgett (501) 730-1376 or hepadgett@yahoo.com

16 Jacksonville chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Sherwood Forest. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or matt.ansfs@gmail.com

21 Northwest Arkansas Striper & Walleye Association monthly meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops conference room, Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Guests welcome. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or nwastriperwalleye.com

28 Drew County chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Monticello Country Club, Monticello. Joe Fakouri (870) 723-3666 or jmfakouri@hotmail.com

OCTOBER

7 Southwest Arkansas chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Timeless Traditions, Hope. Jason Banks (870) 703-0442.

9 Grant County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Grant County Activities Bldg., Sheridan. Scott Morgan (870) 313-1039.

19 Northwest Arkansas Striper & Walleye Association monthly meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops conference room, Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Guests welcome. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or nwastriperwalleye.com

21 Pine Bluff chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. White Hall Community Center. Chad Stone (870) 692-3013 or stone.chad@yahoo.com.

28 Texarkana chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Holiday Inn Convention Center. Greg Knowles (870) 648-6565 or gknowles@cableone.net.

30 Ouachita County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. The Woods, Camden. J.J. Lindsey (870) 833-2154 or jjdixiedog@yahoo.com

NOVEMBER

7 Fordyce chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Arkansas National Guard Armory. Scott Morgan (870) 313-1039.

8 Crawford County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Adonai Tsuri Event Venue, Van Buren. David Martin (479) 806-7761.

16 Northwest Arkansas Striper & Walleye Association monthly meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops conference room, Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Guests welcome. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or nwastriperwalleye.com