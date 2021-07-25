Patents awarded to Arkansans

July 20, 2021

Patent 11,065,519 B1. Putting Skill Game. Issued to Nicholas A. Bahash of Rogers.

Patent 11,066,134 B1. Inflatable Ride-On Water Toy. Issued to Walter David Dial III of Rogers.

Patent 11,066,676 B2. Method, Vectors, Cells, Seeds and Kits for Stacking Genes into a Single Genomic Site. Issued to Vibha Srivastava of Fayetteville. Assigned to the Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas.

Patent 11,068,861 B2. Apparatus and Method for Self-Service Voucher Creation. Issued to Eric A. Letson of Bentonville and Emily D. McKenzie of Rogers. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 11,068,919 B2. Method of Making Changes to Product Mixes Placed on Boundary Constrained Shelves by Determining the Cost of Implementing a Pricing Strategy Formed by Changeable Business Rules. Issued to Daniel Bruce Palmer of Bentonville, Menkes Hector Louis van den Briel of Alexandria, Australia, and Mark Ross Lawrenson of Rockdale, Australia. Assigned to Red Analytics Pty Ltd. of Surry Hills, Australia.

Patent 11,069,640 B2. Package for Power Electronics. Issued to Brice McPherson, Daniel Martin and Jennifer Stabach, all of Fayetteville. Assigned to Cree Fayetteville Inc. of Fayetteville.

Patent 11,071,234 B2. Helical Fin Design by Additive Manufacturing of Metal for Enhanced Heat Sink for Electronics Cooling. Issued to David Huitink of Prairie Grove, Bakhtiyar Mohammad Nafis of Fayetteville and Reece Whitt of Corsicana, Texas. Assigned to the Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas.

Patent D925,775 S. Framing Assembly. Issued to Thomsa G. Frein of Midway.