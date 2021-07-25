Pet of the Week

Chloee is a super sweet, gentle, laid-back girl who loves attention and will greet you at the door. She will rub her head or paw on you when she needs something. Chloee enjoys going out and meeting new people; she is chill with everyone. She does well on a leash and loves going on walks.

Canine Close-Up

Bojack is a sweet, black-and-white terrier boy who showed up at a rural elementary school. All he wanted to do was break into the playground and play with the kids. He is currently in a foster home and gets along well with the foster's 3 resident dogs. Bojack is a sweet boy who just wants to be loved on.

Chloee and friends can be adopted through Out of the Woods. More information is available at ootwrescue.org/adoption.