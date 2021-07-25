Inmate charged in jail-worker attack

A Pulaski County prisoner assaulted a jail worker at the lockup Friday night, according to an arrest report.

Jalon London, 27, of Little Rock, is incarcerated in a series of sexual and aggravated assaults dating back to April 2020, reports indicate.

The worker, who was dispensing medications to inmates, was struck by a cup of urine that London threw, the report states. On Saturday morning, London was charged with felony aggravated assault in the midnight incident, it read.