Protesters reject virus mandates

SYDNEY -- Thousands of people took to the streets of Sydney and other Australian cities Saturday to protest lockdown restrictions amid another surge in cases, and police made several arrests after crowds broke through barriers and threw plastic bottles and plants.

The unmasked participants marched from Sydney's Victoria Park to Town Hall in the central business district, carrying signs calling for "freedom" and "the truth."

There was a heavy police presence in Sydney, including mounted police and riot officers in response to what authorities said was unauthorized protest activity. Police confirmed a number of arrests had been made after objects were thrown at officers.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/725sydney/]

New South Wales Police announced it recognized and supported the rights of free speech and peaceful assembly, but the protest was a breach of public health orders.

"The priority for NSW Police is always the safety of the wider community," a police statement said.

The protest comes as covid-19 case numbers in the state reached another record with 163 new infections in the last 24 hours. Greater Sydney has been locked down for the past four weeks, with residents only able to leave home with a reasonable excuse.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/725paris/]

"We live in a democracy and normally I am certainly one who supports people's rights to protest. ... At the present time, we've got cases going through the roof and we have people thinking that's OK to get out there and possibly be close to each other at a demonstration," state Health Minister Brad Hazzard said.

In Melbourne, thousands of protesters without masks turned out downtown chanting "freedom." Some of them lit flares as they gathered outside Victoria state's Parliament House.

They held banners, including one that read: "This is not about a virus it's about total government control of the people."

By Friday, 15.4% of the nation's population aged 16 and above have received both jabs for covid-19.

"We've turned the corner, we've got it sorted. We're hitting the marks that we need to make, a million doses a week are now being delivered," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said. "We are well on our way to where we want to be by the end of the year and potentially sooner than that."

In Paris, some 160,000 people, including far-right activists and members of France's yellow-vest movement, protested Saturday across the country against a bill requiring everyone to have a special virus pass to enter restaurants and mandating covid-19 vaccinations for all health care workers.

Similar protests were held in neighboring Italy.

Police used water cannons and tear gas on rowdy protesters in Paris, although most gatherings were orderly.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/725outbreak/]

Legislators in France's Senate were debating the virus bill Saturday after the lower house of Parliament approved it on Friday, as virus infections are spiking and hospitalizations are rising. The French government wants to speed up vaccinations to protect vulnerable people and hospitals, and avoid any new lockdown.

Most French adults are fully vaccinated and multiple polls indicate a majority of French people support the new measures, but not everyone.

Protesters chanting "Liberty! Liberty!" gathered at Bastille plaza and marched through eastern Paris in one of several demonstrations Saturday around France. Thousands also joined a gathering across the Seine River from the Eiffel Tower organized by a former top official in Marine Le Pen's anti-immigration party.

While most protesters were calm, tensions erupted on the margins of the Bastille march.

Riot police sprayed tear gas on marchers after someone threw a chair at an officer. Other projectiles were also thrown. Later, some protesters moved to the Arc de Triomphe and police used water cannon to disperse them.

Marchers included far-right politicians and activists as well as others angry at President Emmanuel Macron. They were upset over a French "health pass" that is now required to enter museums, movie theaters and tourist sites.

The bill under debate would expand the pass requirement to all restaurants and bars in France and some other venues. To get the pass, people need to be fully vaccinated, have a recent negative test or have proof they recently recovered from the virus.

French lawmakers are divided over how far to go in imposing health passes or mandatory vaccinations but infections are rising quickly. More than 111,000 people with the virus have died in France, and the country is now seeing about 20,000 new infections a day, up from just a few thousand a day in early July.

More than 2 billion people worldwide have been vaccinated and information about covid-19 vaccines is now widely available, but many protesters said they felt they were being rushed into something they're not ready to do.

Celine Augen, a secretary at a doctor's office, is prepared to lose her job under the new measure because she doesn't want to get vaccinated.

Ayoub Bouglia, an engineer, said, "We need to wait a little bit before the French people can decide ... I think a part of France is always going to be unwilling and that blackmail and threats won't work."

Information for this article was contributed by Patrick Hermansen, Boubkar Benzebat, Colleen Barry and Angela Charlton of The Associated Press.

Thousands of protesters gather at Place Trocadero near the Eiffel Tower attend a demonstration in Paris, France, Saturday July 24, 2021, against the COVID-19 pass which grants vaccinated individuals greater ease of access to venues. (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh)

A protester, center, is arrested by police at a demonstration at Sydney Town Hall during a 'World Wide Rally For Freedom' anti-lockdown rally in Sydney, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP)

Protesters march through the streets during a 'World Wide Rally For Freedom' anti-lockdown rally in Sydney, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP)

People attend a demonstration in Paris, France, Saturday 24, 2021, against the COVID-19 pass which grants vaccinated individuals greater ease of access to venues (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh)

Head of right-wing party 'Les Patriotes' Floriant Philippot stands in front of thousands of protesters gathered at Place Trocadero near the Eiffel Tower attend a demonstration in Paris, France, Saturday July 24, 2021, against the COVID-19 pass which grants vaccinated individuals greater ease of access to venues. (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh)

Protesters and mounted police clash at Sydney Town Hall during a 'World Wide Rally For Freedom' anti-lockdown rally in Sydney, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP)

Thousands of protesters gather at Place Trocadero near the Eiffel Tower attend a demonstration in Paris, France, Saturday July 24, 2021, against the COVID-19 pass which grants vaccinated individuals greater ease of access to venues. (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh)

Thousands of protesters gather at Place Trocadero near the Eiffel Tower attend a demonstration in Paris, France, Saturday July 24, 2021, against the COVID-19 pass which grants vaccinated individuals greater ease of access to venues. (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh)