Spa City man OK’d for trial in shooting

HOT SPRINGS — A man charged with attempted murder after authorities said he shot his ex-girlfriend in the face last year was found fit to proceed after a mental evaluation by the state hospital, but his attorney is seeking a second opinion.

Cody Wes Woolems, 47, of Hot Springs, appeared in Garland County Circuit Court last week with his attorney, Brian Johnson, for an Act 3 hearing on his mental fitness to proceed on charges for the reported attack on Jacqueline Scallion, 43.

At the hearing Monday, Garland County prosecutor Michelle Lawrence presented the findings of the state hospital that found Woolems was fit to proceed, but Johnson has ordered a private, independent evaluation for his client and asked for a continuance, which was granted by Judge Ralph Ohm, who reset the hearing for Oct. 7.

Woolems was initially held without bond. He pleaded innocent to criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder, committing a terroristic act and first-degree domestic battery on April 27, 2020, and was later released on a $150,000 bond on June 15.

A motion for a mental evaluation was filed Oct. 5 by Johnson, and the evaluation was initially set for Dec. 18, but was later rescheduled and finally completed on Feb. 12.

According to the probable cause affidavit, shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 30, 2020, dispatchers received a 911 call from a residence in the 200 block of Durham Loop where Scallion fled to after she was reportedly shot at her house across the street.

The neighbors assisted Scallion she was transported to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs and later transferred to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences hospital in Little Rock for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds.

When questioned, Woolems reportedly confirmed he and Scallion had been living together for several months as a couple, but claimed he could not remember what happened that morning.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence and 39 expended shell casings were collected.

At UAMS, she was treated for injuries to her face, neck, shoulder and left hand. On March 5, she was able to come into the sheriff’s office for a formal interview.

On Jan. 29, Scallion said she came home and discovered Woolems disconnected the garage door, locked the doors and changed the door code so she could not get in.

She was on the phone with her mother when Woolems eventually let her inside and she went to bed.

Scallion said she was awakened around 1:30 a.m. to the sound of gunshots. She hid in the closet.

She refused to unlock her bedroom door, but Woolems forced his way inside and allegedly said, “You’re gonna die tonight!” He came into the room and the two began fighting over the gun and Scallion was struck on top of the head with the gun.

Woolems hit her again, shot the wall and struck her in the head with his hand, authorities say.

He pointed the gun at her as she rolled across the bed “trying to get away.” Scallion said she felt a bullet hit her hand and told Woolems, “Oh my God, you shot me.” Woolems replied “something to the effect” of “I’m fixin’ to do” and he shot her in the face, authorities said.