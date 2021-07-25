State epidemiologist fields virus questions

A week ago, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette solicited readers for covid-19 questions to ask Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president's chief medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. The newspaper didn't have adequate time to pose all of the questions to Fauci, so it condensed the remaining questions and posed them to state Epidemiologist Jennifer Dillaha. The questions and answers have been edited slightly for length and clarity.

What's the status of research, and whether and when vaccinated individuals should get booster or another round of shots?

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/725dillaha/]

Right now, there is no recommendation to get the booster. However, there are studies being conducted to evaluate whether that would be needed.

There are three different situations to consider:

The first is someone who has a weakened immune system and whether they would benefit from a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna or a second dose of Janssen.

The second would be whether we're having waning immunity after being fully vaccinated and we need another dose to boost that up. Right now, the vaccines' immunity seems to be holding pretty well.

The third would be whether we have circulation of a variant of the SARS-covid-2 virus that the vaccines are less protective against. That could happen. Right now, it looks like, even with the delta variant, there is good protection from the vaccines.

There are studies to look at whether the boosters would be safe, whether they would be effective. And in what combination do you get the booster? With the same vaccine you got? Or do you get a different vaccine for a booster? All of that is ongoing, so we do not have an answer yet or a recommendation for boosters.

There is a lot of concern among cancer patients and those on medication that suppresses the immune system about whether their vaccines "took." Is there a way to test an individual for antibodies to determine if the vaccine "took?"

At this point, we do not know what level of antibodies people need to be protected. So even if a person bought an antibody test, we don't know yet what it tells them. Of course, there are various kinds of antibody tests. Some of them test for antibodies to the spike protein that the vaccines stimulate. That may be helpful in the future, but people should also be aware that there are antibody tests that test to the nucleocapsid protein, which the vaccine does not stimulate. So if they get the wrong type of test, it may confuse the situation. Right now, the [U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] does not recommend using antibody tests to assess for immunity because we don't know yet what level of antibodies people need to have to be protected.

For people who have already been positive for covid-19, what level of protection do they have against contracting the virus again? Should they get vaccinated? If so, how soon after being infected? And is there a difference in efficacy versus someone's antibodies they developed from the disease versus antibodies they've developed from being vaccinated?

The level of protection that a person develops after they've had covid-19 apparently varies with the severity of their illness. So the more severe illness they have the higher level of neutralizing antibodies they would have in the serum of their blood. People who have milder disease have lower levels. In none of the situations have studies shown that a person would have a higher level of antibodies than what they would have from the vaccine.

So it's recommended that people go ahead and get vaccinated after they have had covid-19. They can be vaccinated as soon as they are out of isolation and no longer acutely ill. It's important also for people to recognize that if they had infection earlier in the pandemic they may not have as good protection with natural immunity as they would with the current strains that are circulating, such as the delta variant. So I do not encourage people to rely upon immunity acquired from prior infection. I strongly encourage people to get vaccinated.

Assuming over a period of time a large percentage of our unvaccinated population will catch some variant of covid-19, combined with the percentage of our population that is vaccinated, will those two percentages at some point add up to where we have "herd immunity?"

At this point in time, we don't know what level of immunity we need to suppress this spread of covid-19, and we don't know how long people maintain that immunity. We know for other coronaviruses that people get, such as some of those that cause the common cold, people's immunity to those viruses wanes over time, and they can get those viruses again and again. My concern is that we will have difficulty achieving and maintaining herd immunity due to natural infection. I think it's going to take people getting vaccinated and, then if their immunity wanes, getting a booster.

Are we at risk of the delta variant or another strain of the virus mutating into a variant that vaccines are not effective against?

Yes, that is a very serious risk. The more spread we have of covid-19 the more likely the viruses that are circulating [are] to mutate. Every person that gets infected with the virus that cause covid-19 produces various variants themselves. Some of them have no consequence. Others may have mutations that change the characteristics of the virus: how easily it's spread, how severe the illness when people get it.

Right now, the delta variant that is spreading in Arkansas is very infectious, and it causes more severe disease and in younger people. It's possible for that delta variant to further mutate, and it's more likely to do so the more spread that there is. The best way to prevent these new variants from developing is to suppress the spread, and the best way to do that is to get vaccinated.

How should vaccinated individuals proceed, particularly in situations where they'll be in prolonged contact with unvaccinated individuals -- church, family gatherings, etc.?

The CDC right now says that people who are fully vaccinated can go without a mask. They also state that people who are at higher risk for severe disease may wish to take additional precautions. That includes wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, avoiding groups or crowds where they are likely to be exposed -- such as places where there would be unvaccinated people not wearing face masks or situations where there is poor ventilation.

I would say the majority of people in Arkansas are at high risk for severe disease because one of the factors [is] chronic health conditions. These include being overweight or obese, having diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, kidney disease, all kinds of chronic conditions that most people in Arkansas have. One way that the people in Arkansas who have these conditions can further protect themselves is to wear a mask, social distancing and avoiding places where they would likely be exposed.

Are there data or research right now that indicate -- whether it's pre-existing conditions or drug interactions -- who the vaccinated individuals are that do still get sick on occasion?

We do see what we call breakthrough cases -- people who are fully vaccinated and still at some point test positive for covid-19. There is a range. We haven't looked specifically at certain health conditions or not, but just about anyone who is fully vaccinated would be at increased risk, especially people with chronic health conditions and people who are 65 and older. Because those conditions or even if you're healthy and 65, your immune system may not respond as robustly to the vaccine as other people. Those are the folks that may wish to take extra steps to protect themselves, such as wearing a face mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding places where they may be exposed.

Of the three vaccines we have in the U.S., is one more effective than the other two?

That is an open question, at this point. We know that all three work really well at this point in time to keep people out of the hospital and keep them from dying. There is some evidence that the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines may work better than the Janssen vaccine to prevent people from getting symptomatic illness with covid-19. Those studies are still ongoing. The vaccine that works the best is the one that people get in their arm.

What do we as a society and the health-care community need to do differently in the future to prevent another outbreak like this?

There's a couple of things that I think would be important for us as a society. That is to strengthen our immunization, or our vaccination, infrastructure. We need to be providing other routine vaccinations so that people are well-informed about how vaccines are made, their risks and benefits, and so that we have a number of places around this state that are easily accessible, that know how to maintain the cold chain and know how to deliver it efficiently. We don't need to be developing a vaccine infrastructure in the middle of another pandemic.

The other thing that I hope people will do in medicine is that we will do better at communicating with our patients, so that people have the skills they need to make informed decisions about vaccination or any other health care decision they need to make. It's really important for people to understand the risks and the benefits, and people are struggling with that right now. I think if we are able to fund our medical system to be able to do that better, that's something that would help us prevent the spread of an illness like what we're experiencing today.

Then, there's two other things that I want to point out that I hope people will take to heart: one is it's important to fund public health. Public health when it works really well nothing happens. It makes it hard for public health to be funded because nothing is happening. So why would you fund someone to do nothing, so to speak? So we need to learn more about the function of public health and make sure the infrastructure for it is strong. And that is by providing it consistent funding.

The other thing is for the public to understand the public health interventions. A lot of times when public health interventions go into place they work and nothing happens. So people think 'Well, that was a waste. Why did we do that?' It's because it worked. People need to think a little bit differently about public health because some of things are counterintuitive.

Anything else you'd like to say?

Well, I just want to make sure that people know that the vaccine is provided at no cost to them. It's widely available around the state, and if they are looking for a place to get vaccinated, they can call: 1-800-985-6030.