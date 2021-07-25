State reports 1,022 new covid cases, 44 more hospitalizations

Another 44 people were hospitalized with covid-19 in Arkansas, reflecting a delta Variant that will not be tamed until more get vaccinated, the governor said Sunday.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, a total of 919 people are in the hospital and 173 are on ventilators -- 18 more than Saturday. These high of numbers haven't been seen in the state since late January.

"I can only imagine the strain on our health care workers," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a social media post Sunday.

Another 1,022 cases were reported Sunday. Active cases increased by 245 to 15,277, which have not been this high since Jan. 19.

Six more people have died from the virus, bringing Arkansas death toll to 6,054.

Hutchinson posted that both he and his wife are vaccinated and consider it a life saver.

The state has one of the lowest immunization rates in the county with only 36 percent are fully vaccinated. Across the nation, 49.1 percent of people are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Sunday, 6,218 more vaccine doses were given out, with another 1,481 Arkansans becoming full immunized, according to the department of health.

Hutchinson told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday morning that now is a pivotal moment in the race against the coronavirus.

"And what's holding us back is a low vaccination rate," Hutchinson told host Jake Tapper. "We're doing all that we can. And I made the decision that it's really not what the government can tell you to do, but it is the community and their engagement and citizens talking to other citizens and trusted advisers, whether it's medical community or whether it's employers. Those are key."

Hutchinson has held town meetings around the state to engage with the communities, he said. So far, the state has seen a 40 percent increase in vaccinations since the meetings started, he said.

On Sunday, Pulaski County had the most new cases added with 167, followed by Benton County with 69, and then Saline County 61.

Correctional facilities accounted for 56 of the active cases while community spread accounted for 15,221, according to the health department.