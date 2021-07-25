BASEBALL

Yarbrough continues El Dorado's hot streak

Ashton Yarbrough went 3 for 4 with 3 RBI as El Dorado blasted Batesville 10-0 in 6 innings Saturday in the second round of the AAA American Legion state tournament at Bear Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas.

Yarbrough also scored two runs as the Oilers blew the game open with a four-run third inning. Eight other players recorded hits for El Dorado (26-8-1), which will play Sheridan today at 5 p.m. in the winner's bracket.

Josh Saulsbury gave up just 2 hits and struck out 7 in 4 innings of work to pick up the victory on the mound.

Also in the winner's bracket, Russellville slipped past Texarkana 4-3 to set up a 7:30 p.m. matchup with Cabot. In the loser's bracket, Paragould scored six runs in the top of the first inning and staved off a late rally to eliminate Bryant 10-7.

The defending state champion Fort Smith Sportsmen also put an end to Mountain Home's season by battling back from a 6-2 deficit to post an 11-9 victory. Sam Seeger finished with three RBI for Fort Smith, which scored nine of its 11 runs over the third, fourth and fifth innings. The Sportsmen will face Texarkana at 2:30 p.m. in another elimination game.

-- Erick Taylor

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UAPB to have 4 games televised

The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff will get a chance to play in front of a nationally televised audience multiple times during the 2021 fall season.

The school announced Saturday that ESPN and its digital network will broadcast four of the Golden Lions' 11 games this year.

UAPB, which went 4-1 this past spring and won a Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division title for the first time since 2012, will have its first two league contests – Sept. 23 at home against Alcorn State and Sept. 30 at Prairie View – televised by ESPNU. The Golden Lions' homecoming game with Southern on Oct. 16 as well as their home date against Grambling State on Nov. 6 will be shown on the ESPN Digital Network.

-- Erick Taylor