Tax election result certified by county

The Jackson County Election Commission on Tuesday certified results of a July 13 election that will continue a Newport tax for economic development for another 10 years.

Complete, official totals showed:

For 422

Against 161

Newport voters first passed a 10-year half-percent tax for economic development in April 2002. The current temporary tax, dedicated for economic development, had been set to expire March 31, 2022.

On July 13, city voters approved extending the Newport tax through March 31, 2032.