UAPB: 4 games to air on ESPN

The ESPN family of networks will broadcast four University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff football games this fall, the university announced Saturday.

Three of the games will be played at Simmons Bank Field: Sept. 23 against Alcorn State University on ESPNU, the Oct. 16 homecoming game against Southern University and Nov. 6 against Grambling State University, both on the ESPN Digital Networks. The Sept. 23 game is the first of two back-to-back Thursday dates on ESPNU for the Golden Lions, as they will visit Prairie View A&M University on Sept. 30.

UAPB's season opener against Lane College of Tennessee on Sept. 4 will be streamed on the UAPB Sports Network, available at uapblionsroar.com or the UAPB athletic app.

The games are part of the ESPN networks' package with the conference, which includes 37 games (12 nonconference), the Dec. 4 SWAC championship game and Dec. 18 Celebration Bowl, which in past years has been televised on ABC. ESPN and the SWAC agreed to a new six-year deal in May.

Kickoff times for some of UAPB's 2021 games, as well as themes for home games, have been listed:

• Sept. 4, home vs. Lane College, 6 p.m. (UAPB Sports Network; Recruitment and High School Day.)

• Sept. 18, at Central Arkansas, 6 p.m.

• Sept. 23, home vs. Alcorn State, TBA. (ESPNU; Community/Greek & Legendary Night.)

• Sept. 30, at Prairie View A&M, TBA. (ESPNU.)

• Oct. 9, at Alabama State, TBA.

• Oct. 16, home vs. Southern, 2 p.m. (ESPN Digital Networks; homecoming/Breast Cancer Awareness.)

• Oct. 23, at Arkansas, in Little Rock, TBA.

• Oct. 30, at Texas Southern, TBA.

• Nov. 6, home vs. Grambling State, 2 p.m. (ESPN Digital Networks; Faculty & Staff Appreciation Day.)

• Nov. 13, home vs. Florida A&M, 2 p.m. (Senior Day/Military and First Responder Day.)

• Nov. 20, at Alabama A&M, 1 p.m.

• Dec. 4, SWAC championship game, TBA. (ESPN network to be determined.)