3 Arkansans killed in weekend accidents

A Little Rock man died early Sunday when he was struck by a vehicle on John Barrow Road in Little Rock, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]

Jaylon England, 23, died at about 1:10 a.m. at 1401 John Barrow Road, the report states. He was struck by an unnamed driver who was attempting to talk England into getting into the vehicle, it read.

England was in front of the vehicle, which was not identified in the report.

Conditions at the time of the incident were clear and dry, according to the report. The incident was investigated by Little Rock police.

A Charleston man died early Sunday in a one-vehicle crash on U.S. 71 just south of Mena, according to a state police preliminary crash summary.

Billy Ray Luckenbaugh, 56, was driving a 2012 Ford Fiesta north on the highway, it states. At around 12:27 a.m., the vehicle left the road, struck and embankment and overturned, the report said. Luckenbaugh was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, the summary read.

An all-terrain vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Mount Magazine State Park killed one person and injured another, state police reported.

James Bing, 37, of Mountainburg, died around 5:51 p.m. when the 2017 Polaris ATV he was driving on Arkansas 309 ran off the roadway in a curve and overturned several times, the report states. Bing and passenger Skyler Sharp, 29, of Fort Smith, were ejected, it read.

Bing was pronounced dead at the scene and Sharp was taken to Mercy Hospital in Paris, according to the report.

Conditions at the time were clear and dry, the summary states.