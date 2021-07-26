All steel plates in place on I-40 bridge, load testing next

All 17 steel plates necessary to repair the Interstate 40 bridge over the Mississippi River are in place, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

But drilling, bolting and torquing are ongoing, according to an update from Nichole Lawrence, a spokeswoman for the agency, on Monday.

Each plate requires up to 200 or more bolts in order to attach it to the bridge.

"A reminder the complete installation of these plates is a process that also involves the removal of the lateral bracing, modification of the gusset connection plate, and reinstallation of the lateral bracing," according to the update.

"Once the last bolt is torqued on the plate, these items can be completed," wrote Lawrence. "On Wednesday, we will be load testing the bridge to monitor the performance using the existing sensors on the bridge. The data will be used to monitor how the stresses are transferred throughout the bridge support system."

The Tennessee Department of Transportation doesn't have an exact reopening date yet for the Hernando de Soto Bridge, according to Lawrence.

"A schedule will be shared as soon as it’s available," she wrote.

On Friday, the agency said the work wouldn't be completed until August.

In June, transportation officials said the bridge repairs could take until the end of July or early August.

The bridge has been closed since May 11, when a crack was found on a steel beam connecting cords to the arch.

The 3-mile-long bridge between Memphis and West Memphis is part of a major freight corridor through the central United States.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for the full story.