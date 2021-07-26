Crash fatal to Sherwood motorcyclist, troopers say

A Sherwood motorcyclist was killed on U.S. 67 Sunday afternoon, after his motorcycle rear-ended another vehicle, troopers said.

A 2017 Hyundai Accord was driving south at U.S. 67 and Wildwood Avenue around 3:26 p.m. at the time of the incident, according to a preliminary crash report from state police. Timothy Logan Thompson, 26, was riding a 2009 Triumph Speed behind the Hyundai, traveling at a high rate of speed while doing wheelies, troopers said.

The motorcycle rear-ended the vehicle, and came to a final rest on the right shoulder of the road facing south, troopers said.

Troopers describe the conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

Thompson was brought to Baptist Health Medical Center-North Little Rock, where he later died, according to the report.

At least 341 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.