DRILLERS 23, NATURALS 8

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals allowed a season-high 23 runs in a loss to the Tulsa Drillers on Sunday afternoon at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

The Drillers set a franchise record for most runs scored in a game, breaking the previous mark set in 1990 when the team scored 22 runs in a 22-5 victory over the then-Wichita Wranglers.

Miguel Vargas drove in eight runs to lead the Drillers. He finished 3 for 4 with a three-run home run.

Tulsa trailed 5-1 after the first inning but scored seven runs in the second inning and six in the third to take a 14-5 lead. The Drillers added a run in the fifth inning, three in the sixth and five in the eighth to set their scoring.

For Northwest Arkansas, MJ Melendez went 2 for 5 with a two-run double in the fourth inning.

Blake Perkins and Austin Dennis both homered for the Naturals. Perkins' home run in the first inning was his second of the season, while Dennis' was his first.

The Naturals are off today before beginning a six-game homestand against the Wichita Wind Surge.