Fayetteville officers in shooting identified, on leave

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police have identified the two officers who shot a man Friday afternoon in a parking lot at 636 Joyce Blvd. after he threatened to kill himself rather than be arrested.

Office Jon Haydon, a five-year veteran with the Fayetteville Police Department, and Officer Chase Harris, who has been with the department for more than two years, were both placed on administrative leave after the shooting, according to the department.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office will conduct a criminal investigation of the shooting and the Police Department's Office of Professional Standards will conduct an internal investigation.

Officers were the called to the parking lot of the McDonald's restaurant at 587 E. Joyce Blvd. at 3:25 p.m. Friday on a report of a suicide threat, according to police.

Skylar Houston, 29, of Huntsville, a former police officer, was taken to a local medical facility, according to Sgt. Anthony Murphy. Murphy would not identify the hospital Monday.

Houston had been the subject of an investigation by the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force. Detectives had arranged to buy methamphetamine from Houston and had found a stolen firearm during a search of his residence April 1, 2021.

Detectives tried to arrest Houston around 3:25 p.m. Friday in the McDonald's parking lot. After Houston was contacted by the detectives, they saw him through the rear window of his vehicle put a gun to his head. Detectives asked that patrol officers be sent to the scene.

The department's Crisis Negotiations Team and Emergency Response Team also were sent to the location.

Police used a chemical irritant to force Houston to leave his vehicle after about six hours of negotiations. Houston was still holding a gun to his head when he got out of the vehicle.

He refused to comply with police orders to put the gun down, and members of the Emergency Response Team fired several rounds from a pepper ball gun at him. Houston refused to drop the gun and ran east into another parking lot and attempted to gain entry to the business there.

Officers continued to order Houston to drop his weapon, and when he refused, Haydon and Harris fired their weapons.

Police said Houston fell to the ground, but immediately got up, leaving his pistol on the ground, and ran toward some officers. Officers used a stun gun to stop him.

Houston was arrested in connection with theft by receiving (firearm), criminal conspiracy, unlawful use of a communication device and carrying a weapon.

According to police, Houston had been arrested on April on a charge of possession of about 8.5 pounds of methamphetamine and three guns. He was released on bond April 2. Houston was arrested again June 29 for violation of the conditions of his bond in connection with a shooting that occurred in Fayetteville and released on bond July 1.