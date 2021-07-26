Former Hog contributes to Darvish's rough outing

MIAMI -- The San Diego Padres totaled five hits against seven pitchers. They had one runner thrown out at the plate, and another erased between second and third to short-circuit a rally. A leisurely throw to first by Manny Machado proved costly, and Yu Darvish endured another rough outing.

Not the way San Diego wanted to end a 10-game trip, especially not against a last-place team. But a 9-3 loss forced the Padres to settle for a split of their four-game series in Miami.

"We maybe left a play or two out on the field," Padres Manager Jayce Tingler said. "We just weren't clean enough in a lot of areas today, and couldn't cover up those mistakes."

Darvish's ERA rose for the fourth start in a row when he allowed four runs in five innings. The All-Star right-hander needed 23 pitches to get through the first, and later gave up home runs to Deven Marrero and Brian Anderson (Arkansas Razorbacks).

Darvish (7-5) is 0-3 over his past four starts with an ERA of 7.32, hiking his ERA for the season to 3.27.

"It's always about adjustments," the veteran from Japan said through a translator. "That's what I'm going through right now."

South Florida native Machado hit his 17th home run for the Padres, to the delight of his friends and family in the stands. But with the score tied in the fifth, Marrero beat Machado's throw from third for an infield single to spark a rally.

"Marrero did a really good job of getting down the line," Tingler said. "We've just got to be a little bit cleaner, a little bit tighter."

Marrero then stole second and scored on Magneuris Sierra's double, and Starling Marte followed with an RBI single for a 4-2 lead. Marte, who could be on the trading block, finished with three hits to hike his average to .303.

Marrero had three hits, including his first home run since 2017, and Anderson hit his fourth home run of the year -- and his first since missing two months due to a shoulder injury.

The Padres ran out of a threat in the sixth. They tried a double steal with Fernando Tatis Jr. at second and Machado at first, but Anthony Bass stepped off the rubber and threw to easily erase Tatis, and San Diego failed to score.

Eric Hosmer was thrown out trying to score from first on a one-out double in the second.

CARDINALS 10, REDS 6 Harrison Bader and Dylan Carlson homered during a seven-run burst in the fourth inning and St. Louis beat Cincinnati.

PHILLIES 2, BRAVES 1 Aaron Nola struck out nine and came within one out of a shutout as Philadelphia defeated Atlanta.

CUBS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 1 Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and David Bote homered, Trevor Williams pitched effectively into the seventh inning, and Chicago beat Arizona.

GIANTS 6, PIRATES 1 LaMonte Wade Jr. homered twice and San Francisco beat Pittsburgh to avoid a three-game sweep.

DODGERS 3, ROCKIES 2 Will Smith hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning and Los Angeles beat Colorado.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RED SOX 5, YANKEES 4 Held hitless into the eighth inning by Domingo German, Boston erupted for five runs and stormed past New York.

INDIANS 3, RAYS 2 Bobby Bradley's sacrifice fly in the eighth inning capped Cleveland's comeback and ended the Indians' 11-game losing streak to Tampa Bay.

ROYALS 6, TIGERS 1 Jorge Soler hit two home runs, Salvador Perez added a three-run blast and Daniel Lynch pitched eight scoreless innings for his first major league win as Kansas City beat Detroit.

ANGELS 6, TWINS 2 Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 35th home run and Los Angeles beat Minnesota.

ASTROS 3, RANGERS 1 Zack Greinke threw six solid innings, Abraham Toro homered and Houston sent Texas to its 12th consecutive loss.

MARINERS 4, ATHLETICS 3 Kyle Seager hit a two-out, two-run single as part of Seattle's four-run third inning and Marco Gonzales won his second consecutive decision in a victory over Oakland.

INTERLEAGUE

WHITE SOX 3, BREWERS 1 Lance Lynn allowed one run over six innings and hit a two-run single to lift Chicago to a victory over Milwaukee as the White Sox avoided a sweep.

ORIOLES 5, NATIONALS 4 Ryan McKenna scored on a sharp grounder by Ramon Urias for the winning run as Baltimore completed a three-game sweep of Washington.

METS 5, BLUE JAYS 4 Pete Alonso homered, pinch-hitter Jeff McNeil broke a tie with a two-run double and New York beat Toronto in a successful debut for new starter Rich Hill.

San Diego Padres' Manny Machado reacts after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

San Diego Padres' Tommy Pham, right, is safe at third as Miami Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson waits for the throw during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

San Diego Padres' Eric Hosmer, right, is tagged out at the plate by Miami Marlins catcher Sandy Leon during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Marlins left fielder Lewis Brinson, left, center fielder Starling Marte, center, and right fielder Adam Duvall (14) high-five after a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Miami. The Marlins won 9-3. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish reacts after giving up two runs to the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)