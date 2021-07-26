DEAR HELOISE: Four days ago I nearly lost my daughter when she jumped into the deep end of the pool at my brother's home. She's 4 years old, and one of the other kids dared her to jump in, so she did. Since she can't swim, she nearly drowned.

I've since enrolled my three kids in classes to learn to swim, and I'd encourage other parents to do the same. Swimming is not only a refreshing sport, it might save a child's life. I've been told they can teach a 1-year-old how to swim, so age really isn't a factor. Once a child learns that they can float, swim and relax in the water, they aren't afraid to enter a pool or a lake. It's just one more tool to keep your child safe, when they learn to swim.

-- Eleanor C., Orlando, Fla.

DEAR READER: I agree with you. Too many people drown each year because they don't know how to swim. And while we're at it, adults need to learn CPR, just in case someone is in distress in the water.

DEAR READERS: New uses for old CDs:

• Use as coasters

• Break them up and make a mosaic top for a table

• Use to hold a tealight

• Use as a suncatcher

DEAR HELOISE: We've had a camera shop for over 15 years, and I have a few suggestions for those who have a digital camera that might save them from ruining their camera in the summer.

First, don't leave your camera in a hot car, and keep it indoors as much as possible. Next, keep sunblock off the camera and the lens. Always wipe off your hands before you use the camera if you've just applied sunblock to your skin. The real enemy of a digital camera is moisture. Always keep your camera in a waterproof, zip-top bag. However, should you happen to get water in your camera, remove the memory card and the batteries immediately and let them air-dry for at least 24 hours.

-- Ted and Joan G., Denver

DEAR HELOISE: A friend of mine asked me what she should get her sister-in-law for her birthday in September, when she turns 78. Apparently, the sister-in-law lives only a few miles away and has been ill but is recovering. I suggested that what she needed most was a visit. Most shut-ins long for people to call them and chat or to come by and perhaps take them to lunch, or help them run an errand.

The older we get, the less we want "things," but we love having someone remember us, call and talk or just spend a day out doing whatever. So, if you're wondering what to get someone over 65, give a bit of yourself and your time.

-- Dorothy A., Alexandria, Va.

