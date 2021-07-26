OPINION: Horoscopes by Holiday

HAPPY BIRTHDAY July 26: Your life quickly improves to meet the new standards you set this solar return. Relationships will be the first change. New connections bring you more creativity and a greater spirit of cooperation. Drama is a thing of the past as you spend more time doing what feeds the best in you and those around you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You make sure that everyone around you is treated with respect, friendliness and care, and not just by you. You hold all you are affiliated with to the high standard you expect from yourself.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Be sure to include people in a decision-making process. Ask them to work, and give something extra to figuring things out. People will commit to the thing with which they are involved. A lack of involvement is a lack of commitment.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You're on the lookout for a moment you can own, not sure what it's going to be, and versatile on the matter. You're ready to lob a funny quip, show up with the superstar look or swoop in to save the day.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Someone shares what they want to do and you'll get behind the goal, too, wanting to see it happen almost as badly as they do. It lifts the group when people are devoted to the outcomes of other people's lives.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): When you started this venture, you didn't have an audience in mind, but the more people you shared your journey with, the more people you wanted to see it. Now you have this slight pressure to perform, which makes things interesting.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don't agree to the status quo; invent it! You won't know what you're capable of until you go through a process of raising the bar little by little until the level makes you feel keenly alive.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You have an idea. You don't need to convince anyone to get on board; you only need to explore, embody and enjoy your idea and the people who are a good fit will naturally involve themselves.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Each person is the center of their own scene, but some seem to own the role more than others. Your story overlaps with that of another in ways most pleasant. It's a co-star situation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Make your schedule before you start the day because some of what's on your list is hard. In the moment, you are not going to want to do them. The slight pressure of a predetermined schedule will keep you accountable.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): What are you looking forward to in the next three months? Having a happening to head toward will organize you differently. Your schedule will fill with unexpected delights leading up to the main event.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You can assess the situation without judging the people involved. It's a good time to reiterate ... everyone is doing the very best they can. When they know better, they will do better.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't wait for instructions or work through a to-do list written by someone else. You'll get the feeling that your ideas are the ones to follow. This isn't arrogance; it's truth. Act on it.

VENUS TEASES OUT THE STORY

The Pisces moon pulling across the sky from Venus releases the art from our souls. We are all the writers of our own stories, but just because we hold the pen doesn't mean we like everything that flows out of it. For those of us who feel like the plot is getting away from us, it's only human. Remember who is in charge, and try again.

DEVELOP YOUR INTUITION, VIRGO

Some people can't see the forest for the trees. Virgo, however, focuses in on the trees and sees not only the forest but also the continent, the earth, the solar system and the universe. For Virgo, attention to detail brings the whole macrocosm into view.

The seemingly mundane is especially alive with psychic information for this practical sign. When Virgo is paying attention, he or she can get signs from things that are a normal part of the daily routine — grocery store labels, a walk in the neighborhood or junk mail. Virgo need only hone in on the specifics to learn cosmic truth.

One exercise that's perfect for the Virgo's intuitive fitness is to document a dozen things about a daily experience, such as breakfast. You can write, take a picture, record the sounds, sketch or other. What do you notice about the cereal box? The bowl? The light from the window? Once you have a dozen details, go deeper. Find a dozen more. Then, usually by the third dozen, the creative energy starts flowing. Follow your train of thought wherever it goes, and don't sensor yourself. Ask, "If this experience of breakfast had a message for me, what would it be?"

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Mick Jagger recently collaborated with David Grohl on a single, "Eazy Sleazy," a song about the absurdities of these pandemic times. On stage, Jagger is a stick of dynamite, and it's no surprise the quintessential rock star has five natal planets in the sign of lion-sized showmanship. Mars in Taurus is a sign of tenacity, longevity and an abiding love of the finer things in life. Venus and Neptune in Virgo are the indicators of a voracious appetite for work.