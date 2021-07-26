GOLF

Lee claims first major title

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France -- Australian golfer Minjee Lee won a sudden-death playoff against overnight leader Jeongeun Lee6 to clinch the Evian Championship on Sunday for her first major title.

Lee6 had to take a drop shot when her second shot on the first extra playoff hole flew into a pond, while Lee's superb second attempt landed near the flag.

Lee6 ended with a bogey to give the 25-year-old Lee three putts for victory and a sixth LPGA title.

She missed the first but made the second and was doused in Champagne by 2015 Evian champion Lydia Ko.

"I'm speechless ... been waiting for this for so long. It just feels unreal to have won. In the playoff, and all throughout today, I played really well to get myself in that position," she said. "I put a lot of pressure on myself to perform, it's just really nice to have a major title under my belt."

Her younger brother Min Woo Lee has two wins on the men's European Tour. He won the Scottish Open two weeks ago -- also in a playoff and on the first extra hole.

"When we were really little, we used to go down to the driving range with Mom," she said. "We would just practice."

Lee is the first Australian to win at Evian since seven-time major winner Karrie Webb in 2006, before it was a major.

"Actually she did message me straightaway," Lee said of the 41-time LPGA Tour winner. "She messages me quite a bit ... it's just really nice of her."

Lee and Lee6 had finished the fourth round at 18 under overall, but in vastly different circumstances.

Lee trailed Lee6 by seven shots overnight but drew level with a superb 7-under 64 in the final round which included four birdies on the last five holes. After drifting away, Lee6 (71) hit back with three consecutive birdies to force a playoff.

Teenage American Yealimi Noh (67) finished third on 17 under when she missed a birdie chance on the 18th.

Former University of Arkansas golfer Maria Fassi finished in a tie for 15th. She shot a 3-under par 68 on Sunday to finish at 9-under 275 for the tournament.

Minjee Lee, of Australia lines up a putt during the last round of the Evian Championship women's golf tournament in Evian, eastern France, Sunday, July 25, 2021. (AP Photo)

Minjee Lee, of Australia hits a shot during the last round of the Evian Championship women's golf tournament in Evian, eastern France, Sunday, July 25, 2021. (AP Photo)

Minjee Lee, of Australia waves to the public during the last round of the Evian Championship women's golf tournament in Evian, eastern France, Sunday, July 25, 2021. (AP Photo)

Australia's Minjee Lee holds the trophy as she poses for photographers after winning the Evian Championship women's golf tournament in Evian, eastern France, Sunday, July 25, 2021. (AP Photo)

Minjee Lee of Australia plays a shot during the last round of the Evian Championship women's golf tournament in Evian, eastern France, Sunday, July 25, 2021. (AP Photo)