Call for school masks

With the Delta variant of covid-19, our state is now No. 1 of the states in cases per 100,000 persons. It is very disappointing to me, my family and peer group. We are all vaccinated with the exception of children that are not eligible.

It is my understanding that the governor could write an emergency order for all to wear masks again if he does it before the ridiculous law the GOP Legislature passed takes effect. My understanding is he could act legally, if done before July 27.

The surgeon general is now recommending all students and teachers regardless of age wear masks going back to school. The rate of vaccination in Arkansas including 12-year-old and older students is very low. Likewise, not all Arkansas teachers have been vaccinated. This clearly proves masking needs to be in all Arkansas schools.

The governor should step up and do the right thing and call for all vaccinated and unvaccinated to again wear masks until Arkansas has 70 percent fully vaccinated.

Thank you for your action; you need to do this for everyone in the state.

JOHN MILLS

Little Rock

Laws affecting votes

Regarding your recent editorial about Texas voting law changes, I have issues with what you say.

You say that the new laws essentially take them back to what it was like before the covid pandemic. If that was their goal, then they could have simply done that. Instead, they added other items that disproportionately affect voting by people who tend to vote for Democrats.

Also, the last time I looked, the pandemic isn't over. So why should they be changing the laws that are designed to provide safe ways to vote? All legislators should be protecting the right to safely vote, not making it more difficult!

DOUG BARBER

Wooster

Protecting each other

I personally know two people who got covid after being fully vaccinated. Watching the news, there are reports of children dying from covid. In a store the other day, there were multiple children under 12 not wearing a mask. Their parents were also not wearing a mask.

You are risking your children and other customers' health by not putting a mask on your child. You should wear one yourself to set an example. We are not back to normal, so quit acting like it. Even though I've been vaccinated, I continue to wear a mask. We have to protect each other.

KAREN HERBERT

Little Rock