LR shooting report ends in two arrests

Officers responded to a shooting in progress at a southwest Little Rock home Sunday morning, leading to the arrest of two men, according to an arrest report.

Alvictor Denton, 36, and Davyon Robert, 18, were each arrested around 7:30 a.m. on charges of aggravated assault.

An unnamed resident at a Lark Place home told police his neighbor shot at him. Officers found Denton at the neighboring address and arrested him, according to his arrest report.

Robert, who told police that someone shot at him, then ran back into another house, according to his arrest report.

Both Denton and Robert were being held at the Pulaski County jail Sunday evening.

2 car wash arrests bring drug charges

Little Rock Police arrested two local men on multiple drug charges around 12:40 a.m. Sunday at a Wright Avenue car wash, according to arrest reports.

Christopher Alexander Sanders, 32, was arrested on charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, proximity to certain facilities, possession of firearms by certain persons, possession of cocaine with purpose and possession of MDMA with purpose.

Latogg Dashawn Williams, 27, was arrested on charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, proximity to certain facilities, possession of cocaine with purpose, possession of MDMA with purpose and possession of xanax with purpose.

Officers saw what appeared to be marijuana in plain view when they spoke with Sanders, who was sitting inside of a car at the closed car wash, according to the arrest report.

While speaking with officers, Sanders began reaching in the direction of a gun, according to his report. He was arrested, and a search of the car revealed stolen firearms along with multiple narcotics.

In the vehicle previously occupied by Williams, officers found narcotics and a firearm in plain view, according to his arrest report. In a search, they found more narcotics and two stolen firearms, it said.

Sanders and Williams were both being held at the Pulaski County jail Sunday evening.

LR woman arrested after knife attack

Little Rock police arrested a local woman in connection with injuries inflicted on a victim with a kitchen knife Saturday evening, according to an arrest report.

Jocelyn Thornton, 41, was arrested at the Spanish Willows Apartments on Geyer Springs Road on the charge of second-degree domestic battery.

The victim suffered a cut to his left arm. He was transferred to UAMS and received multiple stitches.

Thornton was taken to the Pulaski County jail.