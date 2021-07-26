Olympics roundup

WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS

U.S. second in qualifying

Simone Biles and the U.S. women’s gymnastics team trailed the Russians after qualifying in the team event, the first time in a decade they’ve failed to finish atop the standings during any portion of a major international event. Biles led the field in a bid for her fifth gold medal, but the U.S. team has work to do to repeat as Olympic champions. The ROC had a score of 171.629 through the first three subdivisions at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre, ahead of the second-place Americans’ 170.562. Biles was the best in the gym but shaky by her standards. She stepped all the way off the mat following a tumbling pass on her floor exercise, then basically did the same on vault. She responded with a solid set on uneven bars, but a spectacular beam routine ended with her taking three major steps backward following her dismount. Jordan Chiles had a major mistake on bars and a fall on beam. Sunisa Lee overcame a so-so performance on floor to surge into second behind Biles with an electric bar routine. The team final is scheduled for Tuesday night.

SOFTBALL

Stewart’s HR a winner

Kelsey Stewart homered leading off the seventh inning, capping a late rally that gave the United States a 2-1 victory Monday over Japan to win the group stage at the Olympics and the right to bat last in the gold medal game. The U.S. trailed until Valerie Arioto’s RBI single in the sixth. Stewart hit the Americans’ first home run of the Olympics, a drive just over the glove of leaping right fielder Yuka Ichiguchi that sent U.S. players running onto the field with their second straight walkoff win. Monica Abbott (3-0) pitched a perfect seventh in her third relief outing to go along with two wins as a starter. The lanky left-hander is likely to start Tuesday’s gold medal game, a day before her 36th birthday. The Americans, trying to bounce back from their 3-1 loss to Japan in the 2008 gold medal game, finished the group stage 5-0 while Japan dropped to 4-1.

MEN’S TRIATHLON

Norwegian claims gold

Norway’s Kristian Blummenfelt has won the men’s triathlon in a time of one hour, 45 minutes and four seconds, 11 seconds ahead of Britain’s Alex Yee. New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde was third. Blummenfelt is the first Norwegian to medal in triathlon, which combines swimming, cycling and running. He finished 13th in the Rio Games in 2016. Britain’s Jonathan Brownlee, who won silver in Rio and bronze in London in 2012, finished sixth.

TENNIS

Osaka advances in return

Naomi Osaka got back on the court — and back in front of reporters’ microphones — for the first time since withdrawing from the French Open in May to take a mental health break. The Japanese superstar who lit the Olympic cauldron defeated 52nd-ranked Zheng Saisai of China 6-1, 6-4 in her opening match and then knocked off 49th-ranked Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland 6-3, 6-2 in round of 16. Osaka revealed in May that she has dealt with depression and stopped talking with reporters, saying the experience gave her “huge waves of anxiety.” She said she was “happy” that journalists were asking her questions, then added: “I feel a little bit out of my body right now. More than anything else I’m just focused on playing tennis.”

WOMEN’S 3X3 BASKETBALL

U.S. perfect after 4 games

The United States won its first four games of pool play and was tied with China with eight points after the first two days of competition. The U.S. defeated Romania 22-11 and Russia 20-16 in its two games on Sunday. Kelsey Plum, who is a graduate assistant for the University of Arkansas women’s team and is a member of the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA, is on the four-player roster.

SKATEBOARDING

Japan pulls off a sweep

Momiji Nishiya of Japan has won the first ever Olympic skateboard competition for women. The 13-year-old gave the host nation a sweep of golds in the street event a day after after Yuto Horigome won the men’s event. Rayssa Leal, a 13-year-old from Brazil, won the silver. That’s her country’s second in skateboarding after Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler took silver on Sunday in the men’s event. The women’s bronze went to Funa Nakayama, also from Japan.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Russia gets past U.S.

The men’s volleyball team from Russia has beaten the United States in pool-play action. The Russians took control when they held off two match points before taking the second set 27-25 to go up 2-0. The Americans rallied to win the third set before falling 25-23 in the final set for their first loss of the tournament. The U.S. had swept France in its opening pool play match.

Sports