100 years ago

July 26, 1921

• That pellagra is increasing in Arkansas is proven by the reports received by Dr. C.W. Garrison, state health officer, which show about 40 in the state in May and 100 in June. The number of cases reported to Dr. Garrison hardly can be taken as an approximation of the number of cases in the state, Dr. Garrison said last night, because many victims do not have medical attention and in some cases physicians have been negligent in reporting cases.

50 years ago

July 26, 1971

• About 3,000 horses have been vaccinated against Venezuelan equine encephalomyelitis (VEE) in Arkansas since the inoculation program began Friday. Dr. Paul Becton, veterinarian for Arkansas of the Animal Health Division of the United States Agriculture Department, said that 15,763 horses were vaccinated Friday and Saturday, not counting statistics from a few veterinarians who hadn't reported yet, and that 14,400 doses of vaccine were issued for use Sunday.

25 years ago

July 26, 1996

• The Little Rock School Board voted unanimously Thursday against removing a mystery thriller by R.L. Stine from the Pulaski Heights Elementary library during a rare if not unprecedented board hearing on a book. Dee Norton, whose 8-year-old son checked out the novel "Beach House," asked for the board hearing after a district committee of educators and a parent rejected her request that the book and similar Stine titles be removed from the shelves. The book, part of the "Fear Street" series, includes graphic descriptions of boys intimidating and killing girls, Norton said.

10 years ago

July 26, 2011

• Eyeing a possible run for governor in 2014, U.S. Rep. Mike Ross announced Monday that he won't run next year for a seventh term in the House. Ross' decision surprised many people, including Democratic Gov. Mike Beebe, who said he learned of it Sunday from Ross. The reaction of Hal Bass, a political science professor at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia in Ross' district, was typical: "I didn't see it coming." Ross, 49, a Democrat from Prescott, won his sixth term easily last year, besting Magnolia Republican Beth Anne Rankin 57.5 percent to 40.1 percent as Republicans increased their ranks from one to four in Arkansas' six member congressional delegation and made big gains in the state Legislature and in state constitutional offices.