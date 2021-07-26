Super Quiz: Fish

These ocean fish are hatched in fresh water and return to reproduce there.
"-------- and fish stink after three days."
These organs allow fish to breathe.
What fish is used to prepare Finnan haddie?
Its name can also mean a branch serving as a roost for a bird.
What was the nickname of MLB pitcher James Hunter?
What kind of fish is featured in the film "Finding Nemo"?
This work was originally titled "Suite From Porgy and Bess."
These are mainly free-swimming with umbrella-shaped bells and trailing tentacles.
ANSWERS:
Salmon
Guests or visitors
Gills
Haddock
Perch
"Catfish" Hunter
Clownfish
"Catfish Row"
Jellyfish