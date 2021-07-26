Superintendent urgesshots amid mask fight

Amid a fight over whether masks should be required in public schools, the Pine Bluff School District is taking an approach to urge staff members and students to get vaccinated.

"We want to encourage all eligible persons to be vaccinated," Superintendent Barbara Warren said. "The data show us clearly that the outcomes for unvaccinated persons are more likely to be fatal than for vaccinated persons. We want everyone to be safe."

Data alone won't allow Warren or other public school leaders in Arkansas to require the use of masks as the start of the school year nears.

Arkansas Act 1002, which was approved April 28 and goes into effect Wednesday, prevents public entities such as school districts from requiring the use of masks. The act, originally sponsored by Republican state Sen. Trent Garner, is now facing a challenge from Democrats who urged Gov. Asa Hutchinson and other state lawmakers "to lift the ban on mask mandates in a manner that respects the will of the Legislature, the health of our people, and the importance of locally informed responses," according to a Friday article in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Hutchinson, however, reportedly doubled down on his no-mandate position while speaking to the Reagan Institute Summit on Education in Washington, D.C. Meanwhile, the seven-day average of covid-19 cases in Arkansas has soared from 179 on May 27 to 1,298 as of Thursday, when 1,860 new cases were reported. On Saturday, more than 2,000 new cases were reported.

"I know we can't compel or bribe people to have vaccinations, but we are planning incentives for both teachers and students to help encourage everyone to get vaccinated," said Warren, whose district now includes campuses in the former Dollarway School District.

Warren didn't name any incentives, but the White Hall School District is putting its own reward plan in motion.

Each WHSD employee as of July 1 who has received or will receive a covid-19 shot will be given a one-time $200 bonus upon showing their vaccination cards to the district office, and WHSD students 12 and older who are vaccinated will be given a "free day" upon presenting their cards to their respective schools. The policy is retroactive to those vaccinated during the 2020-21 school year.

Watson Chapel School District Superintendent Andrew Curry said he would request a similar bonus for his employees during Monday's special board meeting.

While legislators debate the effectiveness of relaxing mask mandates, the recent covid-19 data -- including 15 new deaths Thursday for 6,035 total -- have caught Warren's attention.

"We are watching the trends in the covid-19 data closely," she said. "I am very alarmed about it. However, the plan is to have students in school for face-to-face instruction and to do what we have to do to keep everyone safe."

Classes in White Hall and Watson Chapel districts begin Aug. 16. Classes in Pine Bluff schools begin Aug. 18.

"We are updating our Ready For Learning plans at this time to make certain we are as prepared as possible," Warren said, referring to in-person learning guidance the Arkansas Department of Education issued to schools last spring. "Act 1002 does restrict us from requiring masks, but we plan to continue to educate our learning community about the importance of protecting one another and how wearing masks is a good way to do so. We won't require or mandate masks to be worn, nor will we shame anyone about their choice, but we will encourage and support the decision to wear masks and will make masks available."

District officials are exploring the possibility of hosting vaccination clinics during open houses in August, Warren said.

She released information from the city of Pine Bluff about a Pfizer vaccination clinic scheduled for 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Appointments or walk-ins are accepted, and the clinic is open to people 12 and older.

"We must get kids within this age range vaccinated before school starts," the announcement reads. "The goal is to vaccinate 1,000 on this day. Please HELP encourage citizens to come."

Vaccinations are administered daily at the Jefferson County Health Department, Doctor's Orders Pharmacy and Jefferson Comprehensive Care, and appointments may be made on Jefferson Regional hospital's website.

Details: Mayor's office at (870) 730-2000, ext. 7, or Mary Liddell at (870) 643-2383.