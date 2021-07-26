Washington County marriage licenses

July 15
Michael Andrew Gorski, 31, Kansas City, Mo., and Katelin Elizabeth Irene Axtell, 27, Fayetteville
Aaron Kyle Hunter, 24, and Kayla Nicole Jenkins, 23, both of Fayetteville
Cade Aubrey Pylant, 21, and Alyssa Nicole Cranston, 20, both of Fayetteville
Jose Luis Rodriguez Colon, 29, and Richandra Marie Sanabria Virola, 22, both of Springdale
Shaneon Lee Warford, 50, and Angela Nicole Warford, 40, both of Rogers
July 16
Isai Carranza, 27, Fayetteville, and Sabrina Abigail Jones, 21, Conway
Dirk Andrew Owen, 27, and Emili Rose Widner, 28, both of Fayetteville
Ryan Craig Plunkett, 40, and Christy BreAnn Little, 38, both of Fayetteville
Joseph Paul Poindexter, 22, and Alyssa Jo Givens, 21, both of Farmington
Zachary Jordan Smith, 22, Prairie Grove, and Savanah Belle Biniakewitz, 21, Rogers
Robert Blaine Tyler, 49, and Bethany Tackett, 41, both of Springdale
July 19
Roberto Gregorio Cruz, 28, and Veronica Lopez, 48, both of Springdale
Leeky Langrine, 29, and Jositha Asher, 29, both of Springdale
Seth Michael Lockard, 18, Fayetteville, and Yuki Noel Inoue Hickerson, 18, Farmington
Bart Christopher Young, 40, and Courtney Elizabeth Barton, 43, both of Fayetteville
July 20
Justin Shawn Combs, 24, and Hannah Nicole Reed, 22, both of Fayetteville
Forrest Cy Dobbs, 25, and Emily Shyenne Kruse, 23, both of Prairie Grove
Matthew Aaron Gwartney, 30, and Rebecca Brianne LeBlanc, 27, both of Springdale
Mitchell Lee Hipps, 24, Fayetteville, and Sophia Cristen Nunziato, 20, West Fork
Alejandro Perales Cuellar, 27, and Maria Dolores Delgado Martinez, 24, both of Springdale
Omar Sebastian Portillo, 21, and Allana Mae Happersett, 22, both of Springdale
July 21
Joseph Kyle Abbott, 21, and Haley Michele Thompson, 20, both of Springdale
Jeremy Alexander Facundo, 35, and Jousy Esther Mancia, 32, both of Springdale
Jackson Lee Ketcher, 26, and Shayla Marie Kirk, 24, both of Springdale
Olga Lidia Perez, 37, and Lilia Carrillo-Espinosa, 48, both of Springdale
Donald Joe Warford, 81, and Stephanie Christine Baskin, 73, both of Fayetteville