GOLF

Champ wins heated 3M Open

Cameron Champ fended off dehydration and crisply putted his way to a 5-under 66 on Sunday, winning the 3M Open in Blaine, Minn., by two strokes for his third career victory. The 26-year-old Champ had five birdies in a bogey-free round to finish at 15-under 269 at TPC Twin Cities. Louis Oosthuizen, Jhonattan Vegas and Charl Schwartzel tied for second. Champ jumped from 142nd to 49th in the FedEx Cup standings, with the top 125 getting into the playoff opener. Oosthuizen shot 66, too, in a much stronger finish than the previous weekend at the British Open, where his 54-hole lead turned into a tie for third after a fourth-round 71. David Lingmerth (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 72 on Sunday and finished the tournament at 7-under 277.

Dodd first at Senior Open

Stephen Dodd birdied the final hole to win the Senior British Open by one stroke on Sunday, holding off challenges from Miguel Angel Jimenez and Darren Clarke to secure his first major title. The 55-year-old Welshman closed with a 2-under 68 at Sunningdale for a four-day total of 13-under 267. He hit his approach from the right rough to about 10 feet on the par-4 18th and holed the putt to win the trophy and a spot in next year’s British Open at St. Andrews. Jimenez, the 2018 winner, shot 65 to finish at 12 under, while Clarke

(67) was another shot behind. Dodd equaled the low round in the history of the tournament on Saturday with an 8-under 62 that gave him a two-shot lead heading into the final round of the last senior major championship of the year. Glen Day (Little Rock) finished in a tie for 18th, firing an even-par 70 on Sunday for a 1-under 279.

Wu outlasts Moore for title

Dylan Wu won the Korn Ferry Tour’s Price Cutter Charity Championship to wrap up a PGA Tour card for next season. Wu closed with a 7-under 63 at Highland Springs to match the tournament record of 27-under 261 and beat former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore by two strokes. The 25-year-old former Northwestern player jumped from 31st to 14th in the season standings, with the final top 25 earning PGA Tour cards. Moore birdied the first six holes on the back nine in a 62. Taylor Dickson was third at 23 under after a 64. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) shot a 71 on Sunday and completed his tournament at 10-under 278.

Elvira claims Wales title

Nacho Elvira squandered a six-shot overnight lead in the Wales Open and bogeyed the 18th hole before rallying to beat Justin Harding in a playoff to win his first European Tour title on Sunday. Elvira dedicated his victory to Spanish golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena, who was murdered in 2018. Harding three-putted the first extra hole, the par-five 18th, to gift victory to Elvira, who had earlier made the same mistake when a closing par would have secured the title at Celtic Manor.

BASEBALL

Padres pick up All-Star infielder

The Pittsburgh Pirates have agreed to trade All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier to the playoff-contending San Diego Padres for three minor leaguers, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Sunday because the deal had not been announced. The trade is pending physicals. Pittsburgh is sending approximately $1.4 million to the Padres in the deal. Frazier was the National League starter in the All-Star Game this month. He leads the majors with 125 hits and is batting .324. He’ll join a potent Padres infield that includes Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Mach-ado and Eric Hosmer. Pittsburgh is receiving infielder Tucupita Marcano, outfielder Jack Suwinski and right-hander Michell Miliano in the swap. The MLB trade deadline is this Friday.

Betts placed on IL

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed All-Star right fielder Mookie Bet-ts on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right hip inflammation. In a corresponding move, the Dodgers activated right-hander Jimmy Nelson from the injured list after he recovered from a left lumbar strain. Betts’ IL move is retroactive to Thursday and was made just before the start of Sunday’s game against the Colorado Rockies. He last started on July 17 at Colorado and last appeared in a game Monday when he made a pinch-hit appearance against the San Francisco Giants. Betts is batting .270 this season with an .876 OPS and has 14 home runs with 40 RBI.

SOCCER

Late goal gives U.S. a victory

Matthew Hoppe scored his first international goal on a header in the 83rd minute and the United States beat Jamaica 1-0 Sunday night in Arlington, Texas, to reach the semifinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Hoppe, making his second international appearance, nodded home a cross from Cristian Roldan from just inside the 6-yard box, and the U.S. eliminated the 45th-ranked Reggae Boyz for the third consecutive Gold Cup. The 20th-ranked U.S. will face Qatar, an invited guest ahead of its hosting next year’s World Cup, on Thursday in Austin, Texas. It will be the 11th consecutive Gold Cup semifinal for the Americans, who last won in 2017 when they beat Jamaica in the final. Goalkeeper Matt Turner had his third shutout in four matches.

FOOTBALL

Vikings sign WR Westbrook

The Minnesota Vikings signed former Jacksonville wide receiver Dede Westbrook on Sunday, adding some needed depth at the position and another option for a punt returner. Westbrook’s agency announced the news on Twitter. The product of Oklahoma, who was a fourth-round draft pick by the Jaguars in 2017, caught only one pass and played in just two games last year. He was a healthy scratch for the first time in his career, before a knee injury knocked him out of action for the second half of the schedule. Westbrook also has a career punt return average of 9.8 yards.

TENNIS

Collins wins first WTA title

Top-seeded Danielle Collins won her first WTA title on Sunday, beating qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-4, 6-2 in the Palermo (Italy) Ladies Open final. The 44th-ranked Collins, 27, was playing in her first career final while her opponent was aiming for her second title in two weeks. The American lost a three-set quarterfinal to Ruse two weeks ago in Hamburg, where the Romanian went on to win as a qualifier. Collins, who did not drop a set at the tournament, is the 14th first-time singles champion so far this WTA season.

Lee claims first major title

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — Australian golfer Minjee Lee won a sudden-death playoff against overnight leader Jeongeun Lee6 to clinch the Evian Championship on Sunday for her first major title.

Lee6 had to take a drop shot when her second shot on the first extra playoff hole flew into a pond, while Lee’s superb second attempt landed near the flag.

Lee6 ended with a bogey to give the 25-year-old Lee three putts for victory and a sixth LPGA title.

She missed the first but made the second and was doused in Champagne by 2015 Evian champion Lydia Ko.

“I’m speechless … been waiting for this for so long. It just feels unreal to have won. In the playoff, and all throughout today, I played really well to get myself in that position,” she said. “I put a lot of pressure on myself to perform, it’s just really nice to have a major title under my belt.” Her younger brother Min Woo Lee has two wins on the men’s European Tour. He won the Scottish Open two weeks ago — also in a playoff and on the first extra hole.

“When we were really little, we used to go down to the driving range with Mom,” she said. “We would just practice.” Lee is the first Australian to win at Evian since seven-time major winner Karrie Webb in 2006, before it was a major.

“Actually she did message me straightaway,” Lee said of the 41-time LPGA Tour winner. “She messages me quite a bit … it’s just really nice of her.” Lee and Lee6 had finished the fourth round at 18 under overall, but in vastly different circumstances.

Lee trailed Lee6 by seven shots overnight but drew level with a superb 7-under 64 in the final round which included four birdies on the last five holes. After drifting away, Lee6 (71) hit back with three consecutive birdies to force a playoff.

Teenage American Yealimi Noh (67) finished third on 17 under when she missed a birdie chance on the 18th.

Former University of Arkansas golfer Maria Fassi finished in a tie for 15th. She shot a 3-under par 68 on Sunday to finish at 9-under 275 for the tournament.

