A weakened Big 12 needs UCF

Is it even worth it for the University of Central Florida to pursue becoming a member of the beleaguered, broken-down Big 12?

The fact we're even asking this question tells of the sad state of a league that on Monday officially found out its two premier members -- Oklahoma and Texas -- are leaving and taking all of their tradition, money and marquee value with them.

According to Monday's joint statement released by both programs, the Longhorns and the Sooners informed the Big 12 they will not be renewing their grants of media rights following their expiration in 2025. This, of course, opens the door for two of college football's biggest brands to make their reported jump to the SEC, which has suddenly transformed the Power 5 into the Power 1. If you're scoring at home, college football is about to turn into the SEC and its four little bubbas.

And the littlest bubba of all is the Big 12, which is now left with eight mundane members, none of whom move the needle on a national basis. Losing Texas and Oklahoma is like the Beatles losing McCartney and Lennon. The Big 12 just became Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band.

However, that being said, I still believe UCF should aggressively pursue membership into the Big 12. As long as we're referencing 1960s musical acts, being in Ringo Starr's All-Starr Band is better than being in Ultimate Spinach. Even the weakened Big 12 -- with programs such as Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Baylor and West Virginia -- is better than the American Athletic Conference.

In fact, I'd be shocked and disappointed if UCF Athletics Director Terry Mohajir, the former AD at Arkansas State University, and school President Alexander Cartwright haven't already been in contact with the powers-that-be in the Big 12. If, in fact, the eight leftover Big 12 teams remain intact and want to add two or four more members, than UCF would be foolish to turn down a potential invitation.

Of course, the key phrase here is "if the eight leftover members remain intact." Personally, I don't believe any of the Big 12′s remaining members has much value to any of the other Power 5 leagues, but I suppose the Pac-12 might be interested in, say, Oklahoma State ... or West Virginia could jump to the ACC ... or maybe Kansas (because of its basketball program) could be a possibility for Big Ten membership.

If the Big 12 fractures and dissolves, then presumably the AAC would be there to pick up whatever scraps are left. Adding a Baylor or TCU or Iowa State would certainly strengthen the American's status.

However, back to the original premise of this column: If the eight remaining Big 12 programs decide to stay together and add teams, should UCF pursue membership?

Answer: Absolutely, positively, decidedly, decisively, undoubtedly and unconditionally YES!!!

Joining the Big 12, even in its weakened state, would mean more money, more prestige and a more attractive schedule. Who knows, if UCF were in the Big 12, maybe the Florida Gators would actually agree to play the Knights home-and-home instead of insisting on a 2-for-1.

Obviously, with Texas and Oklahoma gone, the Big 12′s next TV deal will not be worth the league's current revenue distribution of approximately $40 million per year per team. However, let's say UCF, BYU, Memphis and Cincinnati (sorry, USF) join a rebuilt Big 12 and the league's new TV contract is worth only $15 million per year. If my math is correct, that's still more than double what UCF makes right now ($7 million) from the American.

And if I've written it once, I've written it a million times: UCF would be a boon for the Big 12 -- both geographically and demographically. Adding UCF would give the Big 12 a name-brand football program located smack dab in the middle of the state of Florida -- the third-largest state in the country and one of the most fertile recruiting hotbeds in the nation.

Orlando is the second-fastest growing metropolitan area in the country and the biggest TV market in America without an NFL team. By adding UCF, the Big 12 would be getting an Orlando TV market ranked 18th in America and second in the Big 12. The Orlando market dwarfs nearly every one of the Big 12′s other tiny markets located in frontier outposts like Ames, Iowa (68th), Lubbock, Texas (142), Waco, Texas (82), etc. No, Orlando is not as big as Dallas-Fort Worth (fifth), where TCU is located, but it's no secret that everybody in Dallas is paying attention to the Cowboys during football season, not the Horned Frogs.

It wouldn't be a stretch to say that UCF might suddenly become the Big 12′s most attractive television draw.

Who would have ever thought the Big 12 might need UCF more than UCF needs the Big 12?