Billups arraigned on Dickson Street shooting charge in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- A man who police say shot at three people in a car inside a Dickson Street parking garage pleaded not guilty Monday to a charge of committing a terroristic act.

Travean Billups, 22, of 66 W. Rainsong St. in Farmington was given a Sept. 8 court date before Washington County Circuit Judge Joanna Taylor. The date is also the same as for Billups' other pending charges, including one count of attempted murder.

Fayetteville police were sent to the parking garage at 609 W. Dickson St. on June 13 after reports of shots being fired, according to a preliminary report.

Officers found several spent shell casings and signs of bullet impacts on a wall inside the garage.

Video surveillance showed several vehicles and people had entered the garage and were involved in a fight. According to the report, two men entered the garage and ran to where the fight was occurring.

One of the men was holding a black handgun and wearing a light blue hat turned to the side.

Police said the people who had been fighting were trying to leave in their vehicles when the man with the handgun began shooting. Three shots hit one of the vehicles. The driver continued out of the garage and later contacted the police.

The driver identified Billups as the man who had shot at her vehicle, according to the report. She said the shooting resulted from prior arguments.

Billups was also was arrested June 16, 2020, in connection with attempted capital murder and aggravated robbery, according to documents filed in Washington County Circuit Court and Washington County Detention Center records.

Police said at the time Billups had been involved in a drug deal that ended when he shot a man who had made arrangements to buy drugs from him.

Billups was released June 26, 2020, on $100,000 bond on the capital murder and aggravated robbery charges, but failed to appear for a court date in July, records show. A warrant for his arrest was issued, and he was arrested for failure to appear July 14, 2020. Billups was released from jail Nov. 30 on a $500,000 bond in connection with the failure to appear charges.

Billups is being held at the Washington County Jail in lieu of a $1 million bond while awaiting trial.