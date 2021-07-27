Covid-19 vaccination clinic to be held

Jefferson County District Court will offer a free covid-19 vaccination clinic Friday beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eligible participants may receive up to a $100 credit towards unpaid fines or community service work, according to a news release. People must be signed up before Friday. For eligilibilty requirements or details, contact the court at (870) 541-4646.

Resources and Wellness Fair set

A Wabbaseka native and author invites the community to attend the free Help, Hope and Healing Resources and Wellness Fair.

Jason Irby and Friends will present the event from 8-11 a.m. Aug. 7 at the Little Rock River Market. The focus of this fair is to to share information, resources and encouragement, Irby said in a Stuff in the Bluff.com news release.

"This event is designed to provide networking among cause oriented organizations and individuals who lead their communities, neighborhoods or congregations," Irby said.

Participants will include: Alzheimer's Association - Lynette Finley; American Indian Center of Arkansas - Erin Fehr; Arkansas Department of Youth (Substance Misuse) - Shy Whitley; Arkansas Human Development Corp.; Baptist Health Community Outreach; Be Pro Be Proud - Monthell Thornton; Bohemia Cares - Verlancia Tucker; Buck Consulting - Justin Buck; CASA For Children - Angie Jones; Disabled American Veterans; 4-H Youth Development - Erica Williams; Little Rock Department of Community Programs - Dana Dossett; Lupus Champion - Antoinette Thames; New Dawn Arkansas - Wendy D. Newsam; Potluck - Sylvia Blain; Sequoyah National Research Center - Dan Littlefield; St. Joseph Center of Arkansas - Susan Goode-Null; UAMS Community Outreach - Lindsey Blake and Andrea Hayes; United Cerebral Palsy - Calli Turner; and University of Arkansas Veterinary Science - Heidi Ward.

Details: jayirby@webtv.net, jasonirbyinnovationfoundation@gmail.com, http://www.jasonirby.wordpress.com or P.O. Box 55883, Little Rock, AR 72215.