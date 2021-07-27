Discussed contributions with ex-senator, nursing home owner testifies in bribery trial

The nursing home magnate at the center of Gilbert Baker's bribery trial testified Tuesday in federal court that he discussed with Baker political contributions to former Faulkner County Circuit Judge Mike Maggio, Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Rhonda Wood and others.

Baker, 64, a former political fundraiser and past chairman of the state Republican Party, is accused of serving as a middleman in an effort to bribe Maggio.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Peters said during opening statements Monday that the government would prove Baker funneled bribes to Maggio to reduce an award in a wrongful death lawsuit in 2013. Maggio was running for a seat on the Arkansas Court of Appeals at the time.

Maggio lowered the $5.2 million jury verdict against Michael Morton, owner of Greenbrier Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, to $1 million. Maggio's action occurred July 10, the day after 10 $3,000 checks written by Morton arrived at the home of Baker, a friend and political ally of Maggio. The checks were made out to political action committees that were primarily helping Maggio’s campaign for a seat on the state Court of Appeals.

Morton testified Tuesday morning in front of Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall that Baker talked to him about donating to 10 political action committees that Baker was in the process of setting up in 2014.

“I wasn’t going to be able to remember them all, so I said send me a fax,” Morton said.

Morton said that his understanding was the $30,000 sent to the political action committees was to be contributed to Maggio’s Court of Appeals campaign.

Morton stated prior to Tuesday's court appearance that the money wasn’t an attempt to influence the outcome of the lawsuit and has called the timing of the checks — which were written July 8, 2013, the same day his lawyers asked Maggio to void or cut the jury award in the wrongful death lawsuit — “coincidental.”

Morton has not been charged with a crime.

The lawsuit filed against the Greenbrier Nursing and Rehabilitation Center was filed by the family of 76-year-old Martha Bull of Perryville. Bull died in 2008, about two weeks after being admitted to the facility for an expected month-long rehabilitation for a mild stroke and an abdominal illness.

The family said a doctor was never summoned despite Bull’s tears from pain and nausea, her cold and clammy skin, and blood in her stool.