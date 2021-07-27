ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Music, art and comedy to look forward to

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

Chamber music festival

The Faulkner Chamber Music Festival faculty will give two 14th season concerts at the Center for Arts and Humanities at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock.

◼️ "Art of the Quintet," 5:30 p.m. today. The program: Dmitri Shostakovich: "Piano Quintet" in g minor, op.57; Gabriel Faure: "Piano Quintet" in d minor, op.89

◼️ "Legends," 7 p.m. Friday, Gabriela Lena Frank: "Leyendas, an Andean Walkabout"; Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: "String Sextet" in A major

Faculty members are Geoffrey Robson, Er-Gene Kahng, Charlotte Crosmer and Katherine Williamson, violins; Andrius Zlabys, piano; Jeremy Crosmer, cello; Timothy MacDuff, viola.

General admission tickets are $15, free for students, Easterseals clients and caregivers and festival participants and their families. Visit faulknerchambermusicfestival.com.

Virtual book club

Author Fiona Davis will take part in a virtual book-club style discussion of her novel "The Lions of Fifth Avenue" at 6:30 p.m. today via Zoom. The event is part of the Arkansas Center for the Book at the Arkansas State Library's 2021 "If All Arkansas Read the Same Book." It's free to participate; register at httpstinyurl.com/4yk8thsx.

Closing the 'Book'

Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, 501 W. Ninth St., Little Rock will host a closing party for the touring exhibit "The Negro Motorist Green Book," 5-8 p.m. Thursday, featuring food trucks, a live DJ and cars on display. Admission is free. The final display day will be Saturday because the museum is closed Sundays and Mondays; the exhibition then travels to the Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge. Visit negromotoristgreenbook.si.edu.

'Intimate Immensity'

"Intimate Immensity," a selection of paintings by Adam Fulwiler and drawings and sculptural objects by Christian Schultz, goes on display Wednesday at 211 South, within the Engel & Volkers NWA shop, 211 S. Main St., Bentonville. The exhibition remains up through Oct. 22. Admission is free. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday- Friday, during Bentonville Farmers Market (8 a.m.-noon Saturday), and by appointment. Free street parking is available. Email kellie.lehr@gmail.com or visit nwa.evrealestate.com/211-South.

'Beyond the Fluffy'

Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias performs Aug 27 at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Paul Mobley)

Comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, on his "Beyond The Fluffy World Tour Go Big or Go Home," performs at 8 p.m. Aug 27 at Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway, Little Rock. Tickets are $35.50, $45.50 and $65.50 (plus a $4 facility fee), via Fluffyguy.com or ticketmaster.com.

Grants workshops

The Arkansas Arts Council will host a three-day online workshop on grant seeking, titled "A Beginner's Guide to Building a Successful Grants Program," 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Aug. 11, 18 and 25. Grants expert Brenda Mauldin will lead the workshops and help participants understand what organizations need to do to be competitive in pursing foundation funding. The workshops are part of the Arts Council's GetSmART! Learning Series. It's free to participate; register at tinyurl.com/2jc8zuef; for more information, visit arkansasarts.org, email Janet.Perkins@Arkansas.gov or call (501) 324-9775.