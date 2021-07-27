Field days canceled as virus cases spike

A rise in covid-19 cases is prompting the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture to cancel in-person field days, with some moving to online formats.

The Division of Agriculture had four in-person field days on the calendar, all planned when vaccinations were offered and covid case numbers were low.

Sessions included:

July 30 -- Cotton Sustainability Field Day in Judd Hill has been canceled.

Aug. 6 -- Rice Field Day in Stuttgart is canceled but will be produced as a recorded online event and posted later.

Aug. 12 -- Rice College in Colt is canceled. Organizers will attempt to offer CEUs (continuing education units) through the virtual Rice Field Day event.

Aug. 19 -- Hops Field Day in Clarksville will become a webinar to be held the evening of Aug. 19. Details are forthcoming.

Dates of the online versions will be announced in future news releases.

"Knowing how easily the Delta variant can be transmitted and the rise in cases we believe this is the most prudent course," said Jean-Francois Meullenet, director of the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station and senior associate vice president for the Division of Agriculture. "We are disappointed because we were all looking forward to seeing everyone in person again."

