Happy birthday (July 27): You'll find people who are doing interesting work, and you'll make friends with them, find a way to help or become a patron. This way, you surround yourself with the influences that help you become who you want to be. Your luck in love overflows — you get all different kinds — this year is like a love variety pack!

ARIES (March 21-April 19): As every doctor knows, the correct order is to diagnose and then prescribe. Today's challenges and opportunities will require a longer than usual diagnostic process, not to be skipped.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don't give up on those raw talents and half-baked notions. Getting to something useful takes time. Keep bouncing the ideas around like rocks in a stone tumbler until they come out smooth, shiny and colorful.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): To give the butterfly of happiness the opportunity to alight on your shoulder, you must be both still and patient. Stop rushing around and settle in; something magical will happen.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): To have a big, open heart is to be vulnerable. Effective communication can mitigate the risk. Concealing pain makes it more acute. When something hurts, say so — and encourage others to do the same.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You're generous, yet you believe you can give even more. You will. Don't force it. Extend compassion inward, and cultivate the patience to welcome your own growth rate.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Whatever your problem, a quick internet search can shine light on the matter. However extensive the information, friends are still more helpful, not for what they know, but for what they'll actually do to help.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Everyone you interact with feels tended to. You express yourself according to your audience. Professionals, children, strangers and kin... each get a different side of you while keeping that through-line that is so lovably you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): There's no doubt stress interferes with performance. Since you want people to be at their best around you, you try to reduce the stress potential in any interaction with you, and today, you'll succeed brilliantly in the matter.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): When the background is loud, people raise their voices, often to no avail. Noise isn't easily overcome by making more noise. Instead, try the metaphoric equivalent to changing venues or making a sign.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll lead with originality. You're not doing things in a manner others see as correct, and your effectiveness will cause them to question their notions of correctness.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): There are capable people all around you. It's tempting to step back and let them take over, but then you'd lose the opportunity of the moment.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A new project has you once again entering uncertain territory. Whatever your proficiency, more work takes you to the next level. Now is as good a time to step in as any.

DEVELOP YOUR INTUITION, LIBRA

The connection Libra has with loved ones is the root of Libra’s intuition. It’s as though there are invisible cords that entwine Libra’s soul with the soul of each person Libra loves. This connection is strongest with Libra’s chosen partners. It transcends time and space. Libra can send and receive messages through this cord regardless of where the other person is in the world, and even beyond after a loved one has passed into other dimensions. When this happens, Libra often experiences special times of luck in which Libra may believe that the partner who has passed is gifting Libra with insight and help from the other side.

Here’s an exercise to strengthen Libra’s intuitive powers: Sit quietly and, with one hand, lightly touch the heart like you would during the Pledge of Allegiance. Focus on your breath, slowly in and out. Choose a loved one, and hold this person’s thought in your heart. Place your other hand on your navel. Imagine a silver cord stretching from you to the other person. Ask, “If my loved one has something to express to me, what might it be?” Let yourself float on the wings of this question, detached and listening to the answers.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

From “Saturday Night Live” to “Up All Night,” Maya Rudolph is a muse of nocturnal laughter. Rudolph was born to a showbusiness family and has the natal stars of an entertainer with her natal sun, Mercury and Mars in Leo. Moon in Aquarius shows mad-cap creativity and a generous, philanthropic heart. Look for the lioness of laughter in the upcoming Disney sequel “Disenchanted.”