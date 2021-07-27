Infrastructure talks in jeopardy

WASHINGTON -- Negotiations between Senate Democrats and Republicans over a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure package appeared to be in jeopardy Monday as lawmakers continued to feud publicly over how to dole out the money and finance the new federal spending.

The impasse arrives after lawmakers toiled away into the weekend over their proposal to improve the nation's roads, bridges, pipes, ports and Internet connections.

Republicans including Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah initially hoped to finalize a more robust blueprint as soon as Monday so the long-stalled debate could finally start, but the prospect now seems unlikely given the sheer scope of policy obstacles that negotiators must resolve.

Lawmakers must still sort through disputes over how to spend billions of dollars to upgrade the country's railways, for example, along with thorny policy issues around broadband spending -- including efforts by Democrats to ensure Internet access is affordable.

The sides also have failed to come to terms on the formula for doling out money to improve the nation's highways, as well as the exact funding available for water improvements. Lawmakers remain at odds over provisions sought by Democrats that aim to ensure any federal spending to improve infrastructure will pay workers prevailing wages to do the job.

Four sources familiar with the negotiations described the policy spats, requesting anonymity to discuss the private, fragile and fast-moving Senate talks.

One Democratic aide said party lawmakers had presented a counteroffer late Sunday addressing these and other issues. A Republican source, however, described the Democratic proposal Monday morning as discouraging at this stage in the debate.

"If this is going to be successful, the White House will need to show more flexibility as Republicans have done and listen to the members of the group that produced this framework," the Republican aide said.

With tensions spilling into public view, the standoffs threatened to cast a pall over the 10 Democrats and Republicans who have been toiling for months on the $1 trillion outline to improve the nation's inner-workings. Such a collapse could present headaches for the White House in particular, after President Joe Biden and his top aides invested considerable time and attention in working alongside Congress in pursuit of a bipartisan deal.

"I'm always optimistic," Biden told reporters Monday during an event in the Rose Garden.

For the moment, the clock is ticking on the Senate's efforts, as Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., still aims to complete work on the infrastructure proposal before lawmakers depart for their August recess. Schumer also intends to advance the second, roughly $3.5 trillion package that encompasses the elements of Biden's economic agenda that are ultimately left out of any bipartisan public-works deal.

Schumer sought to take the first step toward those efforts last week, moving to hold a key procedural vote to begin debate on infrastructure. But his early gambit failed, as Republicans voted against proceeding on the grounds that the bill hadn't even been written.

In its defeat, Romney joined about a dozen Republicans in pledging to supply the necessary votes to commence the chamber's work on infrastructure as soon as this week, once negotiators finished working through their disagreements. Lawmakers involved in the talks, including Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., tried to sound an optimistic note about their prospects this weekend as they raced to meet their own, loose goal of releasing substantive text by Monday.

"We're down to the last couple of items, and I think you're going to see a bill Monday afternoon," Warner said.

But a swift resolution seemed increasingly unlikely as the Senate prepared to return to work -- and Democrats and Republicans openly resumed swiping at each other.

A key rift emerged Monday over water spending. The early infrastructure outline produced by lawmakers and the White House in June pegged such spending at $55 billion, but some Democrats seek additional money to fund existing federal programs and address issues including the replacement of lead pipes nationally.

Negotiators also remain locked in a dispute over the ratio of highway to transit funding, according to aides familiar with the negotiations. In the past, the federal government has given transit roughly a dollar for every four that highways receive, but each side has accused the other of trying to alter that convention.