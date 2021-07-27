Insurance brokers' merger off after U.S. sues to halt deal

Two of the world's largest insurance brokers, Aon and Willis Towers Watson, announced Monday that they had called off a planned $30 billion merger, just a little more than a month after the Department of Justice sued to block the union.

The announcement was a victory for the Biden administration. The case against the proposed merger was the first big trust-busting move by the administration, which has signaled a willingness to be tough on corporate consolidation.

On Monday, Aon and Willis Towers Watson said they had decided to end the Justice Department's litigation rather than face a lengthy court battle.

A slew of contingent deals will be called off, too.

Aon said it would pay a $1 billion termination fee to Willis Towers Watson.

Both companies are incorporated in Ireland and have headquarters in London. Aon, which reported revenue of more than $11 billion last year, has around 50,000 employees around the world and more than 100 offices in the United States. Willis Towers Watson employs about 45,000 people globally, with more than 80 offices in the United States. It reported revenue of more than $9 billion in 2020.