Little Rock School District seeks mask-rule authority

LITTLE ROCK -- The Little Rock School Board is calling on state lawmakers for the authority to mandate the wearing of masks at school in the coming 2021-22 school year as a precaution against the covid-19 virus.

The board voted 8-0 at a special meeting Monday in favor of a resolution calling on Gov. Asa Hutchinson and legislative leaders to immediately convene a special session of the General Assembly "to suspend, amend, or repeal Act 1002 and allow public school districts in Arkansas the flexibility to implement mask requirements as each locally elected school board deems necessary."

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The board passed the resolution after a public comment period in which about a half dozen people appeared in person to lobby both for and against a requirement for wearing of masks by students. Additionally, more than 80 people submitted written comments on the topic, about a dozen of which -- both pro and con -- were read aloud to the board by Poore.

Board member Greg Adams made the motion for the resolution and said he hoped lawmakers would listen to the concerns and give districts the latitude to do what they think is best for the people they serve.

Act 1002 that was passed by lawmakers earlier this year prohibits government agencies, including public school districts, from mandating the wearing of face masks as a condition for entry, education or services.

The law doesn't apply to private schools, some of which are instituting mask requirements for students for the coming school year.

The Little Rock board resolution authorizes Superintendent Mike Poore to advocate for a change in the law, and it urges all staff and students in the district to be vaccinated against covid-19.

The law, which goes into effect Wednesday, was passed at a time when the covid-19 virus cases were declining. The number of new cases has since surged.

The School Board's newly adopted resolution notes that Arkansas is experiencing a public health emergency and is the "epicenter of the highly contagious new Delta variant" of the virus that is causing illness among a growing number of children, including children under 12 who are as yet ineligible for covid vaccinations.

The resolution also notes that the Centers for Disease Control and the American Academy of Pediatrics have recommended that children return to in-person education when it is safe to do so.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends mask wearing by those 2 and over who are not vaccinated. The American Academy of Pediatrics takes it further, recommending that everyone over age 2 should wear a mask in school -- regardless of vaccination status.

"The Little Rock School Board believes that local communities should be empowered to implement common-sense public-health precautions, including requiring masks, in order to keep their students and employees safe," the resolution states.

"[B]ut for Act 1002, the Little Rock School Board would immediately institute a mask mandate for employees and students in all K-12 schools within the district," it also states.

Poore has said he will be one of the speakers at a rally at 2 p.m. today on the steps of the state Capitol to advocate for the local flexibility to decide on face mask requirements in public schools.

Teresa Knapp Gordon, president of the Little Rock Education Association, relayed to the board the association's support of reinstating a mask mandate in the schools to protect students and staff.

"Requiring and enforcing a mask mandate, strict sanitation and disinfection protocols being reinstated, social distancing and working to improve air quality are all proven to reduce the spread of covid-19 in our schools," Gordon said. "We must have these structures in place again before we start school."

Keneasha Scott, the mother of a district elementary student and a business safety consultant, urged that the masks be mandated by local board.

"As the safety lady I ask that you do what work places have done and enforce the wearing of masks," Scott said, adding that families who do not want their students to wear masks keep their children at home for instruction "since masks are not required in the home."

Jacob Davis, father of four, said he doesn't oppose masks but does oppose mandates.

"What we really need are more choices and fewer mandates," Davis said. "If families want to have kids wear masks, then do it. If they don't, that's fine too. This is a very complicated issue. It involves our children's bodies. I agree ... local decisions are best but the locality most qualified for deciding whether my child wears a mask is not the school district but my family."

The board passed the resolution on a day in which there were 621 new covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, 23 deaths and 14,627 active cases.

Pupils and staff in Arkansas' nearly two dozen Catholic elementary schools will be required to wear masks, Theresa Hall, superintendent for the Diocese of Little Rock schools said in a statement reported in the Arkansas Catholic newspaper.

[DOCUMENT: Resolution » arkansasonline.com/727resolution/]

The mask directive does not apply to students and staff at Catholic High School and Mount St. Mary Academy in Little Rock, Subiaco Academy and Ozark Catholic Academy in Tontitown because everyone on those campuses are eligible to be vaccinated.