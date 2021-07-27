Local children are heading back to school in style thanks to ministry

By 3 p.m., all but 30 of the 500 free backpacks were gone, claimed by Pine Bluff schoolchildren. It was part of the 2021 Youth Explosion this weekend at the J.C. Jeffries Park on Belmont Drive.

These were given away, no questions asked, and each backpack was filled with school supplies donated by World Church Service, along with unicorn lunch boxes, bags of food, diapers and other household items.

Saint Mary Harris, along with countless members of her ministry, House of Bread Church, 500 Main St., spearheaded the sixth annual event that drew approximately 350 adults and kids from Pine Bluff and around the area.

There's a real need in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County that was compounded by the covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent statewide shutdown that happened in early March 2020, Harris said, and for many, "the hardship continues."

With school just weeks away from an in-person start, the church decided it was time to help get the children ready to learn. They reached out and donors came forward.

GTL Americas donated $3,000 for the backpacks. These were regulation backpacks as required by the Pine Bluff School District. Walmart store #3331 donated $500 and the Washington Construction Co. of Pine Bluff donated $1,000, enough to purchase seven children's bicycles and helmets, Harris said.

There were also contributions from Shirley's Beauty Salon, Nicholson's Heating & Air, and Paradise Funeral Home, as well as from plenty of private donors.

For Jane Towesend of Pine Bluff, a mother of three, the help provided was "a real blessing," but the afternoon was "more like an outing for the kids," she said, pointing to the bouncy house and other kid-fun activities.

MORE THAN BACKPACKS

The mission of the day wasn't lost on 14-year-old and House of Bread Church member Destiny Hines.

She was operating the tie-dye station but took a few minutes to say, "This is a good thing. It brings the community together while helping others."

Alice Bell was filling bags with non-perishable foods prior for the event's 1 p.m. start time, and said she was there because "our efforts make a real difference."

For Sharon Rejistre of Hot Springs, this was her first Youth Explosion.

Despite the hour-plus drive and temperatures that soared into the upper 90s, she happily readied hundreds of free hot meals, consisting of baked chicken, hot dogs and more.

Rejitre said, "I feel privileged to be here and to help."

Michael Cottrell, Double Wells Assembly of God church pastor, said about the reason for his church's involvement in the day's event: "It is better to give than receive...There's a real need in the local community."

Harris agreed, before telling about an individual she worked with recently. The person was out of a job due to the pandemic and was struggling to pay an approximately $3,000 electric bill and faced imminent eviction.

The House of Bread stepped in, intervened in the eviction process and helped this person secure a job at Saracen Casino Resort.

NEWS ISN'T ALL BAD

"The community is recovering slowly but surely from the covid pandemic," Harris said.

Sabrinia Gallon said Harris had been giving food and other items for years. Just days before Christmas 2020, the House of Bread gave away about 450 boxes of food and other household items to people in need.

"The food ministry is her life," Gallon said of Harris.

Saint Mary Harris, House of Bread Church pastor, spearheads the sixth annual 2021 Youth Explosion. They gave away backpacks filled with school supplies, food and household items. (Special to The Commercial/Deborah Horn)