Motorcyclist dies in crash on U.S. 67

A Sherwood motorcyclist was killed on U.S. 67 Sunday afternoon, after his motorcycle rear-ended another vehicle, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Timothy Logan Thompson, 26, was riding a 2009 Triumph Speed on U.S. 67 and Wild-wood Avenue in Sherwood at around 3:26 p.m. when he ran into the back of a 2017 Hyundai Accord, according to a preliminary crash report from state police. Thompson was traveling at a high rate of speed while doing wheelies, the report said.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]

Thompson was brought to Baptist Health Medical Center-North Little Rock, where he later died, according to the report.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, the report said.

MORE CONTENT

Coverage of all fatal wrecks

arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks