Simmons bank set

to air 2Q results

Simmons First National Corp. is scheduled to announce its second quarter 2021 earnings prior to the market opening today.

Management also is scheduled to conduct a live conference call to review the earnings announcement at 9 a.m. by dialing toll-free (866)-298-7926 and asking for conference ID 8482416.

In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on the company's website at simmonsbank.com under investor relations. The recorded version will be available for at least 60 days after the date of the call.

Simmons First shares rose 35 cents, or 1.3%, to close Monday at $27.01. The shares have traded between $33.43 and $14.84 in the last year.

-- Andrew Moreau

Tyson composting

cafeteria scraps

Tyson Foods is composting its corporate cafeteria scraps in a partnership with Food Loops in Northwest Arkansas.

The collaboration began in 2018 after conducting an audit with the Food Loops, a food-waste solutions provider, to create a custom plan for Tyson, the nation's largest meat company.

The resulting program, which allows for the collection of uneaten food and that is composted before being sold as a soil enhancer, has diverted more than 35 tons of waste to date, Tyson said Monday in a news release. The food and beverage containers at the cafeteria are also compostable.

About 30%-40% of food produced in America is wasted, studies show. Tyson, Nike, Best Buy and others have all adjusted their corporate strategies in recent years to reduce waste.

Alex Floyd, Tyson's senior manager of sustainability, said the Food Loops partnership will help Tyson expand its composting program to other locations in the near future.

In fiscal year 2020, Tyson reported diverting 5.2 million pounds of waste from landfills, a 60% increase from the previous year.

Tyson shares fell 7 cents, or 0.1%, to close Monday at $71.25. The shares have traded between $81.79 and $55.82 in the last year.

-- Nathan Owens

Index rises 3.46,

finishes at 643.41

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 643.41, up 3.46.

"U.S. stocks finished Monday's session higher over optimism that earnings results this week, starring big technology companies, will continue reporting good news and outlook," said Chris Harkins, managing partner at Raymond James & Associates.

Shares of Murphy USA rose 2.4% and Dillard's Inc. shares rose 2%. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares fell 3.1%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.