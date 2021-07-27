Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arkansas State Police

• James Scribner, 32, of 4916 Guyse Road in Little Rock was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Scribner was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Jeffrey Bridger, 43, of 255 Copper Oaks Drive in Centerton was arrested Saturday in connection with sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child. Bridger was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Stephon Watkins, 22, of 12504 Mains Road in Lowell was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault. Watkins was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Melvin Wright, 21, of 601 W. Easy St. in Rogers was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated robbery. Wright was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Brent Oden, 45, of Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault and battery. Oden was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Michelle White, 38, of 2139 N. Lisa Lane in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with battery. White was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Corey Church, 19, of 2036 N. Birch Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drugs with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia. Church was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Ladarius Green, 20, of 10 S. Willow Heights Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Green was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Jonathan Walker, 48, of 1031 S. Hill Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Walker was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Prairie Grove

• Alexis Rue, 31, of 1340 Colonel Hawthorne Drive in Prairie Grove was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Rue was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Springdale

• Ruben Garcia-Lopez, 18, of 166 Sage St. in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, false imprisonment, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Garcia-Lopez was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Antonio Cruz-Gregorio, 38, of 1935 W. Stone St., 206, in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Cruz-Gregorio was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriffs Office

• Jeremy Fredrick, 44, of 4079 Goff Farms Road in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering and battery. Fredrick was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.