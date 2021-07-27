NWA outdoor briefs

Class focus is wildlife

Pea Ridge National Military Park will conduct free wildlife identification courses at 10 a.m. on Saturdays through September at the park, 10 miles northeast of Rogers. Park guide Ken Lockhart will teach the lessons that lasts about two and one-half hours. Courses are held outdoors so participants should bring insect repellent, sunscreen and water.

Activities include wildlife observation, beginning tracking, outdoor safety and leave-no-trace wilderness ethics. Participants should arrive before 10 a.m. at Elkhorn Tavern, which is tour stop No. 8 at the park.

Participation is limited to 25 people so reservations are required. Call the park visitor center at (479) 451-8122,extension 1227 to reserve a spot.

Help needed at Lake Wilson

Beaver Watershed Alliance will host a lake cleanup and Secchi disk dip-in at Lake Wilson from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at 14483 S. Lake Wilson Road in Fayetteville.

For details contact the alliance at info@beaverlakewatershedallinace.com or call (479) 750-8007.

Learn fly casting at post

Rogers American Legion Post 100 auxiliary will host a fly casting class from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at post headquarters, 711 W. Persimmon St. in Rogers.

A $10 donation is encouraged, but not required. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m., and the class starts at 9 a.m. Instruction will move indoors from 11 a.m. to noon where refreshments will be served. All equipment is furnished.

For more information call post headquarters, 479-631-1298.

Garden sets Compton Days

Dr. Neil Compton Days will be celebrated Aug. 2-6 at Compton Gardens in downtown Bentonville. The late Compton of Bentonville was instrumental in keeping the Buffalo National River free of dams and obtaining its national river status.

Benton County Master Gardeners will lead tours of Compton Gardens each day from 1 to 1:45 p.m. The Buffalo Flows documentary film will be shown daily from 2 to 3:15 p.m. Lillies in the Garden programming will happen Aug. 3 and 5 from 9 to 10 a.m.

Bowhunters set shoot, auction

Cherokee Bowhunters archery club will host a 3D shoot Aug. 7 at the Fort Crowder archery range southeast of Neosho, Mo. There will also be an auction of used 3D targets.

Archers may start the course any time from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $12 for adult nonmembers. For details visit cherokeebowhunters.org or call 417-439-7054.

Fly fishers host tying classes

Bella Vista Fly Tyers will hold a beginner fly tying course on Mondays that begins Sept. 13 and goes through mid March.

Classes are from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. Cost is $15 to become a member of the Bella Vista Fly Tyers and $75 per student. The cost includes tying tools, an instruction manual and materials to tie 25 different fishing flies. The class is open to the public.

To enroll, attend the social hour at a Bella Vista Fly Tyers meeting any Thursday at Riordan Hall from 9 to 10 a.m. Meetings start at 10.

Hiking popular at park

Travel on foot is the most popular activity on the 54 miles of trail at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area east of Rogers.

Trail use data from July 2020 through January 2021, provided by the park, shows 62.5 % of trail users were on foot. Mountain biking makes up 36.8 % of trail use and equestrian is at 7%.

Some park trails are for foot traffic only. Hidden Diversity and Monument trails are multiuse.

Museum highlights fishing

A new exhibit, "Gone Fishing!" is open at Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, 118 W. Johnson Ave., in Springdale.

The exhibit includes information panels and 30 photographs that explore the history of fishing in Northwest Arkansas. Fishing on the White River before and after Beaver Lake filled in the mid-1960s is part of the exhibit. Fishing on the region's small lakes and streams is also highlighted. It will be on display through mid-December.

Admission is free. The museum is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For details call the museum at 479-750-8165.