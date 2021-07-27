Off the Wire

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Missouri AD resigning

Missouri Athletic Director Jim Sterk is stepping down after five years in the job, the school said Monday. The announcement said Missouri and Sterk "mutually agreed" he would leave the position after a replacement was found. Sterk was hired away from San Diego State in 2016. "We now begin a national search for a visionary athletics director who will develop a strategic plan for Mizzou to achieve exceptional success in the SEC and to navigate a bold path in the rapidly evolving world of collegiate athletics," Missouri President Mun Choi said in a statement. During Sterk's time at the SEC school, Missouri opened a $98 million football facility. The school is scheduled to break ground on an indoor practice facility this fall. Sterk said in a statement he was grateful for his time at Mizzou. "I believe that Mizzou athletics is well-positioned for future success, and I wish our coaches and student-athletes well in their continued quest for academic and athletic excellence," he said.

BASKETBALL

Grizzlies, Pelicans make deal

The Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to trade center Jonas Valanciunas to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for center Steven Adams, guard Eric Bledsoe and an exchange of first-round choices in this week's draft, a person familiar with the situation said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Monday because no trade can become official until Aug. 6. The trade, first reported by ESPN, sends New Orleans' 10th and 40th overall draft choices to Memphis for the Grizzlies' 17th and 51st overall picks this year. Memphis also will receive a protected 2022 first-round choice from New Orleans. Valanciunas has played nine seasons in the NBA, averaging 12.9 and 9.2 points per game. The deal also clears the way for young guards Nickiel Alexander-Walker and Kira Lewis Jr. -- both first-round draft choices in the past two years -- to see more playing time. The move also gives the Pelicans more than $20 million in additional space under the salary cap heading into free agency. Valanciunas is due $14 million this season, while Bledsoe is set to earn $18 million and Adams $17 million. Bledsoe is an 11-year veteran who averaged 12.2 points, 3.8 assists and and 3.4 rebounds in his lone season with the Pelicans, who had acquired him from Milwaukee during the 2020 offseason as part of a trade that sent Jrue Holiday to the Bucks. Adams is an eight-year veteran who averaged 8.9 rebounds and 7.6 points for New Orleans last season after spending his first seven NBA campaigns with Oklahoma City.

BASEBALL

Yankees closer to return

New York Yankees All-Star outfielder Aaron Judge and catcher Kyle Higashioka took another step in returning from the COVID-19 injured list by taking batting practice Monday at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla. First baseman Luke Voit, on the IL with left knee inflammation, also took part in the workout at the Yankees' spring training complex. With Manager Aaron Boone present, Judge also did defensive drills in right field. New York was off Monday before opening a key series tonight in nearby St. Petersburg against the Tampa Bay Rays. Judge and Higashioka, placed on the IL July 16, are expected back during the three-game set. The Yankees (51-47) started Monday nine games behind AL East-leading Boston and eight back of the second-place Rays. New York is facing some important decisions with Friday's trade deadline looming and owner Hal Steinbrenner, who lives in the Tampa area, likely will be in attendance at Tropicana Field.

FOOTBALL

DT Allen signs extension

Washington signed star defensive tackle Jonathan Allen on the eve of training camp to a $72 million, four-year contract extension with a $30 million signing bonus. Allen's agency, Team IFA, announced the terms of the deal in a Twitter post Monday. Players are set to report to Washington's training camp today with the first practice session set for Wednesday. Washington picked Allen 17th in the 2017 draft. After an injury-plagued rookie year, the 26-year-old Alabama product has grown into the cornerstone of the defense and a team leader and was a key reason the unit ranked second in the NFL in 2020. He was fourth on the team last season with 63 tackles and also had two sacks, helping mentor AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young while also producing. Allen has 190 tackles and 17 sacks in 52 pro games. Allen had one year left on his contract at just over $10 million. There was a concern he'd be franchise-tagged next summer if no long-term agreement could be reached, similar to All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff's contract situation. Scherff is playing a second consecutive season on the franchise tag.

Bengals, Hubbard agree to deal

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard has signed a four-year contract extension. Hubbard, a Cincinnati native who played at Ohio State, was entering the fourth season of his rookie deal. A third-round draft pick (77th overall) in 2018, he's played in played 44 career games and has 16 1/2 sacks, third most among all players from his draft class. Hubbard, 26, has been the full-time starter at right defensive end since 2019. The deal was announced Monday, two days before the opening of training camp. "Sam Hubbard is the kind of guy you want on your football team," Bengals owner and president Mike Brown said Monday. "He has sound ability, but he's really a good person. He's an example for the other guys. He does everything the right way." Hubbard was one of the few constants in 2020 on a defensive line that was in turmoil because of injuries and infighting.