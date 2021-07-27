100 years ago

July 27, 1921

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Camp Pike is to be abandoned, all troops will be removed and the greater part of the buildings salvaged, Secretary of War Weeks announced today. Only the land and certain ground and underground improvements and utilities, such as tracks, water and sewer systems, lighting and heating plants, and certain buildings for use as storehouses will be retained in case future appropriations permit the use of the vacated camps for citizens' military training camps.

50 years ago

July 27, 1971

• If financial relief is not in sight by October 31, the University of Arkansas Medical Center probably will have to close a large part of its hospital, Dr. James L. Dennis, vice president for health sciences at the University, told the state Board of Higher Education Monday. On October 31, the contract of the Medical Center's physical plant employees will expire and the employees have indicated that they would walk out if it appeared then there would be no pay increase this fiscal year. Dr. Dennis said there was no doubt that they would walk out. At that point, he said, the Medical Center probably would close a large part of the hospital, use the savings to give raises for part of the employees and try to keep part of the clinical operation of the Medical Center going.

25 years ago

July 27, 1996

• Arguing that former Gov. Jim Guy Tucker is relying on "rank speculation," Whitewater prosecutors Friday opposed Tucker's request for a new trial on conspiracy and mail fraud charges. Tucker offered no support for his contention that the jury was tainted because during the trial a juror married into the family of a Tucker critic, prosecutors argued. In a strongly worded memorandum, prosecutors argued that Tucker is not entitled to a new trial or even to a hearing on his allegations concerning the juror.

10 years ago

July 27, 2011

• The U.S. Postal Service added 179 Arkansas post offices, branches and stations Tuesday to a list of facilities to study for potential closure. Thirty-one of the state's postal outlets were already under consideration for closure, and seven have received notices that they will shut down. Nationwide, the Postal Service announced it will look at 3,653 facilities in 49 states and in Washington, D.C.