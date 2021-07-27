Pakistan: Took in Afghan soldiers

ISLAMABAD -- Dozens of Afghan soldiers slipped across the border into northwestern Pakistan, the Pakistani army said Monday. The troops were fleeing after their border post was overrun, apparently by the Taliban.

The statement said 46 members of the Afghan forces including five officers crossed the border late Sunday near the Pakistani town of Chitral in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The Afghan soldiers "have been provided food, shelter and necessary medical care as per established military norms," the Pakistani army said, adding that it had informed Afghan authorities of the development.

The Afghan government denied Monday that its troops crossed into Pakistan.

"This issue is not true. No Afghan military personnel have taken refuge in Pakistan; the sensitivity that all Afghans have against Pakistan and especially our military, is clear to all," said Gen. Ajmal Omer Shinwari, spokesman for the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces. He made the statement at a news conference in Kabul.

Neither Pakistan nor Afghanistan provided information about fighting on the Afghan side of the border. Pakistan's military dismissed the Afghan denial, saying the border crossing is "confirmed."

The Taliban have swiftly captured territory in recent weeks in Afghanistan, and seized strategic border crossings with several neighboring countries. They are also threatening a number of provincial capitals -- advances that come as U.S. and NATO soldiers complete their withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The withdrawal is more than 95% complete and due to be finished by Aug. 31.

The insurgents are said to now control about half of Afghanistan's 419 district centers. The rapid fall of districts and the seemingly disheartened response by Afghan government forces have prompted U.S.-allied warlords to resurrect militias with a violent history.

For many Afghans weary of more than four decades of wars and conflict, fears are rising of another civil war.

AFGHAN CASUALTIES

Already, more women and children were killed and wounded in Afghanistan in the first half of 2021 than in the first six months of any year since the United Nations began systematically keeping count in 2009, a U.N. report said Monday.

The country saw a 47% increase in the number of civilians killed and wounded in violence across Afghanistan in the first six months of the year compared with the same period last year, according to the report, which found a particularly sharp increase since May.

"I implore the Taliban and Afghan leaders to take heed of the conflict's grim and chilling trajectory and its devastating impact on civilians," said Deborah Lyons, the U.N. secretary-general's special representative for Afghanistan.

"The report provides a clear warning that unprecedented numbers of Afghan civilians will perish and be maimed this year if the increasing violence is not stemmed," Lyons said in a statement accompanying the report.

The report warned that without a significant deescalation in violence, Afghanistan is on course for 2021 to have the highest number of documented civilian casualties in a single year since record-keeping began.

The U.N. mission in Afghanistan reported in its Afghanistan Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict midyear update 2021 that there were 1,659 civilians killed and 3,254 wounded.

Women and children made up close to half of all civilian casualties in the first half of 2021 at 46%, according to the report. Thirty-two percent were children, with 468 killed and 1,214 wounded. Fourteen percent of civilian casualties were women, with 219 killed and 508 wounded, the report said.

Lyons, the U.N. envoy who also heads the U.N. mission in Afghanistan, called on the Taliban and Afghan leaders to intensify their efforts at the negotiating table. "Stop the Afghan-against-Afghan fighting. Protect the Afghan people and give them hope for a better future," she said.

Information for this article was contributed by Kathy Gannon and Rahim Faiez of The Associated Press.